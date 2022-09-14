Recap: D.C. United drop points on the road to Sporting Kansas City, losing 3-0

D.C. United and Sporting Kansas City finally met again for the first time since 2019. Although the Black-and-Red and SKC have been well matched in the past, D.C. certainly came out the worse for wear, giving up three goals and all three points.

Whether the Black-and-Red were gassed from their second road match or just flagging from a turbulent season, the result against Sporting KC was disappointing. D.C. United has been unbeaten over their last three games, their longest streak all season. Unfortunately, this streak — and a two-game run of shutouts for goalkeeper David Ochoa — ended in Kansas City.

While David Ochoa’s shutout streak definitively ended at Children’s Mercy Park, Sporting KC’s goalkeeper, Kendall McIntosh, recorded both his first MLS start and a shutout. McIntosh made quick work of D.C.’s attack, much to the chagrin of the Black-and-Red.

With D.C. lacking their recent intensity, it was all Sporting KC’s show. Head coach Wayne Rooney said, “We didn’t deserve anything from the game; the performance wasn’t good enough. So it’s disappointing as a coach.”

15 - D.C. United has failed to score 15 times this season, the eighth time in @MLS history a team has been shutout at least 15 times in a season.



D.C. is responsible for half of those (2010, 2013, 2017). Nil. pic.twitter.com/rgHV0aNBsA — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) September 14, 2022

Sporting Kansas City’s Khiry Shelton notched the first of three goals for the club in the 34’. Robert Voloder and Daniel Salloi then neatly tied up the win for Sporting with goals in the 70’ and 87’, respectively. There was no time for a flat D.C. United to respond or equalize before the final whistle.

D.C. United heads home to take on Inter Miami CF on Sunday, September 18 at 5 pm ET.

Three Takeaways

One step forward, two steps back. Head coach Wayne Rooney said, “Ultimately, I think from start to finish, every player can do more and can do better than what we’ve done today. So, it’s frustrating as a coach when that happens because I know there’s more in them players. I know they’re better than what we’ve shown today.”

Head coach Wayne Rooney said, “Ultimately, I think from start to finish, every player can do more and can do better than what we’ve done today. So, it’s frustrating as a coach when that happens because I know there’s more in them players. I know they’re better than what we’ve shown today.” Waiting for Benteke. Christian Benteke has now gone scoreless in four matches, with the Black-and-Red still waiting for him to settle in and find his form.

Christian Benteke has now gone scoreless in four matches, with the Black-and-Red still waiting for him to settle in and find his form. Bill Hamid’s future with D.C. United is uncertain. Wayne Rooney commented to the media, “It’d be nice to try and get him some minutes in the last game of the season to show the fans his appreciation and so the fans can appreciate what he’s done for the club.” Hamid is out of contract at the end of this season.

Watch the highlights from Sporting Kansas City vs. D.C. United

Box Score

MLS Regular Season - Game 31

Sporting Kansas City: 3 Shelton 34’, Voloder 70’, Salloi 87’

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City: (4-3-3) Kendall McIntosh, Ben Sweat, Andreu Fontas, Robert Voloder, Kayden Pierre, Roger Espinoza (Erik Thommy 46’), Cam Duke (Felipe Hernandez 46’), Remi Walter, Khiry Shelton (William Agada 61’), Daniel Salloi, Marinos Tzionis (Johnny Russell 61’)

D.C. United: (4-4-2) David Ochoa, Andy Nájar, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum, Chris Odoi-Atsem (Kimarni Smith 61’), Sofiane Djeffal (Chris Durkin 68’), Victor Pálsson (Jackson Hopkins 86’), Ravel Morrison, Martín Rodríguez (Miguel Berry 86’), Ola Kamara (Nigel Robertha 60’), Christian Benteke

Misconduct Summary

Sporting Kansas City: Espinoza 29’

D.C. United: Morrison 31’, Benteke 63’, Smith 73’