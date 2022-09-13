Sporting Kansas City vs. D.C. United: Preview, time, and how to watch

With a point already gained on this road trip, D.C. United will try to snag three more against Sporting Kansas City tonight. The Black-and-Red look to stay on form and take points in their second road match in five days.

Like D.C. United, Sporting KC is lingering near the bottom of their Conference table. They currently sit in 12th place with 31 points. Most recently, Sporting KC played to a scoreless draw against Houston Dynamo.

Closing out the session with a little @Andy_Najar1993 magic pic.twitter.com/ijT8Bp2FjL — D.C. United (@dcunited) September 12, 2022

While the Black-and-Red have been making steady improvement in form, the absence of striker Taxi Fountas has resulted in a noted lack of goals scored. D.C. will need to step up the attack if they hope to finish the season strong and vacate last place in the Eastern Conference standings for good.

Check out what head coach Wayne Rooney had to say after D.C. United’s last match:

Key Player: David Ochoa

With two clean sheets logged and big performances recorded, David Ochoa has been key to keeping the Black-and-Red out of trouble.

Watch Out For: Johnny Russell

Sporting KC leading goal-scorer Johnny Russell will look to create havoc for D.C. United’s defense and break David Ochoa’s clean sheet streak.

Challenges: The Black-and-Red head into their second game on the road in just five days. Maintaining morale and form will be critical to success.

Previously: D.C. United and Sporting KC haven’t met since 2019, but the Black-and-Red have performed well against SKC in their previous five meetings, with two wins, two draws, and one loss.

Sporting Kansas City Availability:

Out: Tim Melia (hamstring), Logan Ndenbe (health & safety protocols), Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), Alan Pulido (knee surgery)

Questionable: Graham Zusi (quad)

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Taxi Fountas (head), Adrien Perez (foot), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Brad Smith (knee)

Location: Children’s Mercy Park,

Kickoff time: 8:30 pm ET

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.