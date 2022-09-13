Fantasy Focus: Yul Brenner

Near Najar Wherever U R FC was the leader this round, with a whopping 146 points, 24 more than the second place team.

BL4CKnRED’s overall lead is down just a shade to 163 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Roman Celentano (CIN, $6.2) led the goalkeepers with a clean sheet and 14 points. Behind him were 10-point players Joe Willis (NSH, $8.4), who saved a penalty, and DCU’s David Ochoa ($7.4), who kept a clean sheet.

Defenders

Atlanta’s Juanjo Purata ($9.9) scored a hat trick (!!!), leading the position with 21 points. Trailing him were Kai Wagner (PHI, $13.9) with 15 points on two assists and a clean sheet, and Alex Roldan (SEA, $8.6) with 12 points on a clean sheet and an assist. The United defense was led by Andy Najar ($7.0) with 10 points, followed by Donovan Pines ($4.8) with 8, and both Chris Odoi-Atdem ($4.0) and Antonio Alfaro ($4.0) with 1 point.

Midfielders

Luciano Acosta (CIN, $13.3) tallied a goal and two assists, leading the midfielders with 17 points. Behind him was the pair of Thiago Almada (ATL, $11.3) and Jonathan Lewis (COL, $6.2), who each scored 14 points on a goal and an assist. The D.C. midfield featured Victor Palsson ($7.0) with 5 points; followed by Ravel Morrison ($6.9) with 3; Martin Rodriguez ($7.1) with 2; and the quartet of Chris Durkin ($6.9), Russell Canouse ($4.8), Sofiane Djeffal ($4.0), and Jackson Hopkins ($4.0) with 1.

Forwards

Cincinnati’s Brenner ($9.4) added an assist to his hat trick on the way to 22 points, leading the forwards and all players, well ahead of Jesus Ferreira (DAL, $11.7), who scored 13 points on the strength of two goals. Raul Ruidiaz (SEA, $10.2) rounded out the top three with 12 points on two goals. The DCU forwards were Ola Kamara ($5.7) with 3 points, Christian Benteke ($8.5) with 2, and Miguel Berry ($4.0) with 1.

Looking Ahead

It’s a good round to load up on two-gamers this round, as a bunch of teams play twice: DCU, Kansas City, RSL, Houston, LAFC, Colorado, Columbus, New England, Orlando, the Galaxy, Minnesota, Austin, Montreal, Atlanta, San Jose, Miami, Vancouver and Chicago. I like Gabriel Slonina (CHI, $8.5) in goal @ Montreal and vs. Charlotte, and Andreu Fontas (SKC, $7.9) in defense vs. DCU and vs. Minnesota. Lucas Zelarayan (CLB, $11.6) looks good in midfield @ Miami and vs. Portland, and Cristian Arango (LA, $12.1) the same at forward @ Minnesota and vs. Houston.