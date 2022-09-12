Spirit win, DC draw, Loudoun lose & more: Freedom Kicks for 9/12/22

Hey so soccer ran the gamut this weekend, let’s dive in:

Recaps of D.C. United’s scoreless draw by us and WaPo. RSL Soapbox with the other end.

DC United’s Matai Akinmboni becomes third-youngest to debut in MLS (MLS): Kid gets his first pro start with D.C. after 4 sub appearances (and 100 minutes) with Loudoun, so I think this is significant for the organization.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 4-3 win over the San Diego Wave by us (with more from us here), WaPo and PSW.

Recap: Loudoun succumb to Sacramento 4-0 (me): USL indie sides are a different beast, man.

Speaking of Loudoun, Ryan Martin’s story on suicide prevention is worth your time and attention:

Today marks World Suicide Prevention Day



On June 28, 2022, Head Coach Ryan Martin lost his younger sister to suicide. Today, he shares his story and looks to break the silence surrounding mental health.



If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988. — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) September 10, 2022

¿Quién es Allexon Saravia, el nuevo fichaje del Águila? (El Grafico): The former Academy and Loudoun player shows up in El Salvador club soccer.

Previewing the Opening Weekend of the 2022-23 Academy Season (DCU): This upward surge of Academy content? Promising!

