Spirit win, DC draw, Loudoun lose & more: Freedom Kicks for 9/12/22

And Happy Birthday Werner Herzog

By Ryan Keefer
NWSL: San Diego Wave FC at Washington Spirit Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Hey so soccer ran the gamut this weekend, let’s dive in:

Recaps of D.C. United’s scoreless draw by us and WaPo. RSL Soapbox with the other end.

DC United’s Matai Akinmboni becomes third-youngest to debut in MLS (MLS): Kid gets his first pro start with D.C. after 4 sub appearances (and 100 minutes) with Loudoun, so I think this is significant for the organization.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 4-3 win over the San Diego Wave by us (with more from us here), WaPo and PSW.

Recap: Loudoun succumb to Sacramento 4-0 (me): USL indie sides are a different beast, man.

Speaking of Loudoun, Ryan Martin’s story on suicide prevention is worth your time and attention:

¿Quién es Allexon Saravia, el nuevo fichaje del Águila? (El Grafico): The former Academy and Loudoun player shows up in El Salvador club soccer.

Previewing the Opening Weekend of the 2022-23 Academy Season (DCU): This upward surge of Academy content? Promising!

Werner Herzog Offers 24 Pieces of Advice for Filmmaking and Life (TFS): Best to read this in his voice, just to be sure, since he just turned 80 and all.

