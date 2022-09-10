Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United head west to take on Real Salt Lake as the teams meet for the first time since 2019. The Black-and-Red will hope to match their previous 5-0 winning scoreline, but D.C. will have to fight for all three points.

Real Salt Lake sits in a comfortable 6th position in the Western Conference and has been in relatively good form, winning or drawing four of their last five games. However, RSL’s most recent match ended in a 2-0 loss to LAFC.

The Black-and-Red traveled to Utah without captain Steve Birnbaum (serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation) and striker Taxi Fountas, still in concussion protocol. Missing two key players will be a challenge, and D.C. will have to keep the “next man up” mentality as they push through the last games of the season. Martín Rodríguez will be available for tonight’s match.

D.C. United is prepared to work hard for all three points. Head coach Wayne Rooney said, “we have to be organized... we haven’t taken this game lightly at all and have put a lot of preparation into this game and trying to win it. We’re expecting a really tough game.”

Key Player: Christian Benteke

As Benteke continues to settle in at D.C. United, we’re looking forward to seeing him cause even more trouble for the Black-and-Red’s opponents.

Watch Out For: Sergio Córdova and Justin Meram

Leading goal-scorer Córdova and Meram - with the most assists for RSL this season - will undoubtedly pose a threat to the Black-and-Red. Both are available for tonight’s match.

Challenges: D.C. United is missing captain Steve Birnbaum and striker Taxi Fountas, two key players.

Previously: D.C. United and Real Salt Lake last met in 2019, and the Black-and-Red emerged victorious, winning 5-0.

Real Salt Lake Availability:

Out: Damir Kreilach (back)

Questionable: Bobby Wood (abductor), Danny Musovski (hamstring)

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Steve Birnbaum (yellow card accumulation), Taxi Fountas (head), Adrien Perez (foot), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Brad Smith (knee)

Questionable: Rafael Romo (head)

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT

Kickoff time: 9:30 pm ET

Referee: Kevin Broadley

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.