Thursday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United beat NYCFC, Loudoun United win at Memphis, and more

D.C. United take a bite out of the Big Apple, winning 2-1 over NYCFC - BRU

D.C. United logs its first ever road win against NYCFC. Never mind that it was done at Red Bull Arena, it counts! And, Christian Benteke made his Black-and-Red debut. The team returns home to face the Colorado Rapids on Sunday night.

Recap: Greene means go for Loudoun in 1-0 win - BRU

The D.C. United Homegrown Jacob Greene scores the lone goal as Loudoun United beats Memphis 901 on the road. They return home to host the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Segra Field on Sunday night.

Here’s some interesting Loudoun United news that hit the streets late last night:

Reporting with @jeffrueter: Loudoun United, DC United's USL affiliate, are signing Jonathan Benteke — Christian Benteke's brother — to a contract. The 27-year-old forward was most recently with Wegberg-Beeck of the German 4th division, 7 goals in 28 appearances. — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) September 1, 2022

Package deal? Package deal. Let’s just hope Christian’s dynamic with his brother is a lot better than Paul Pogba with his brother Mathias.

NWSL Signs Emily Madril to Professional Contract - NWSL

Former Florida State Seminoles defender Emily Madril has signed a 3-year deal with the NWSL that will see her enter the 2023 NWSL Draft, where she could be one of the first players taken. For the rest of the season, she is headed to Sweden’s BK Häcken FF on a short term loan.

Haaland scores hat-trick as Manchester City hit Nottingham Forest for six - The Guardian

Erling Haaland has 9 goals in 5 matches for Manchester City as he logs another hat trick in a 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest

USWNT vs. Nigeria, 2022 friendly: USWNT prepare for weekend series against African powerhouse - SSFC

The USWNT are back in action this weekend with two friendlies against Nigeria, one of which will be here at Audi Field! We get ready for the big weekend as we start to preview the matchup with the African giants.

25 best Yanks Abroad club jerseys - SSFC

Everyone here knows by now that when it comes to jerseys, I hate your wallets. I’ve done it repeatedly in the past, and this article is no exception. Here are some of the coolest jerseys from clubs that have USMNT or USWNT eligible players on their roster.

Speaking of jerseys...this is to balance the hate I have for your wallets:

Official: Ricardo Pepi headed to FC Groningen on loan - SSFC

We close with a lot of USMNT news. First, Ricardo Pepi heads to the Eredivisie, where he will join Groningen on loan.

Report: AC Milan in talks to acquire Sergiño Dest - SSFC

Sergiño Dest could be headed to Serie A, as the Scudetto holders AC Milan have agreed to a loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent to bring in the American right back.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter backs Christian Pulisic to regain Chelsea starting place - ESPNFC

Christian Pulisic will likely stay with Chelsea FC (much to his disliking), but USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter feels that he will eventually be able to regain his place in the starting lineup for the Blues.

At World Cup, USMNT striker selections may come down to form and fit - The Athletic

With so many strikers appearing to be in top form early in the season in Europe (and late in the MLS season), it may just come down to how the players fit in Berhalter’s system.

