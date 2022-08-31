NYCFC vs. D.C. United: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United takes on the reigning MLS Champs, NYCFC, tonight at 8 pm ET. the Black-and-Red will have an arduous task ahead of them as they dig deep to try and take points on the road.

With leading goal-scorer Taxi Fountas unavailable after a head injury in Atlanta, it will be “next man up” when it comes to finding the back of the net. Thankfully, the Black-and-Red will have some additional support tonight for Ola Kamara.

Christian Benteke will make his much-anticipated debut in Black-and-Red during tonight’s match. Benteke racked up 86 goals and 23 assists across his 280 appearances in the Premier League. He also plays for the Belgian National Team, where he has his sights set on the World Cup in Qatar.

Wayne Rooney’s men will take all the help they can get to finish the season strong. Also available for tonight’s match are homegrown signings Kristian Fletcher and Matai Akinmboni.

Can the Black-and-Red take points tonight? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Key Player: Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke, formerly with Crystal Palace, comes to the Black-and-Red as one of the highest goal-scorers in the Premier League. We’re hoping he can bring that same magic to the District.

Watch Out For: Talles Magno, Héber

NYCFC’s top goal-scorer, Taty Castellanos, is on loan to La Liga side Girona. His absence may give the Black-and-Red some breathing room, but Magno and Héber are listed as available and can certainly do some damage if left unmarked.

Challenges: There is no doubt this season has been rough for D.C. United. Keeping morale high heading into tonight’s match and digging deep will be essential if the Black-and-Red hope to take points on the road. NYCFC has won 10 of their 11 “home” matches, so D.C. will need to be on their A-game.

Previously: NYCFC has bested D.C. United in four of their last five meetings. The Black-and-Red last won against the reigning MLS Champs in April 2021.

NYCFC Availability:

Out: Keaton Parks (calf), Alexander Callens (MCL), Alfredo Morales (lower body), Thiago Martins (lower body)

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Taxi Fountas (head), Adrien Perez (foot), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Rafael Romo (head), Brad Smith (knee)

Questionable: Nigel Robertha (hamstring)

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Kickoff time: 8 pm ET

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com, ESPN+ (both subject to blackouts)

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.