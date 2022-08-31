 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. and Loudoun play today, Roster shuffling news, and more

Plus, banana peels and turtle shells may make an appearance at the next Formula 1 race

By KerryHess14
/ new
New York City FC v DC United Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A midweek United Day is upon us on this last day of August. I may or may not be more excited for September than I am for this match. I’ve gotten a higher-than-average amount of mosquito bites this year, and while September here is not a Fall month, it is a sign of Summer ending. Mosquitos are more than welcome to end with it.

To the kicks!

NYCFC vs D.C. United: Do we call them NJFC? Tonight’s 8:00 PM match is in the home of shared rival New York Red Bulls, renowned for being in New Jersey. I think this plays to D.C. United’s advantage, as D.C. has never beaten NYCFC away at narrow Yankee Stadium. Sure, D.C. has also never beaten NYCFC at Red Bull Arena either, but... it’s not Yankee Stadium!

Fans can expect today’s roster to remain unchanged as the roster freeze approaches. Resources are anticipated to be spent this offseason rather than salvaging anything more this season.

Memphis 901 vs Loudoun United: Loudoun is also in action today against Memphis at 8:00 PM. They’ll have to face off without winger Kristian Fletcher who signed a homegrown contract with D.C. United and will be in New Jersey with them today.

Ricardo Pepi is being loaned for playtime in a move that reminds me that the World Cup is less than 3 months away.

Speaking of national team players, another one some fans have said should join D.C. United is, in fact, not joining D.C. United.

Max Verstappen won another F1 race this last weekend with an absolutely brilliant tactic: throw your visor tear-off strip at your opponent. The move compromised the race for championship rival Charles Leclerc. Coincidence? I think not! Expect the next F1 race (Dutch Grand Prix this weekend) to be a Mario Kart race of improvised items targeted at drivers.

That’s all for today. Kick your thoughts to the comments below!

More From Black And Red United

Loading comments...