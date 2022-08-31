Wednesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. and Loudoun play today, Roster shuffling news, and more

A midweek United Day is upon us on this last day of August. I may or may not be more excited for September than I am for this match. I’ve gotten a higher-than-average amount of mosquito bites this year, and while September here is not a Fall month, it is a sign of Summer ending. Mosquitos are more than welcome to end with it.

To the kicks!

NYCFC vs D.C. United: Do we call them NJFC? Tonight’s 8:00 PM match is in the home of shared rival New York Red Bulls, renowned for being in New Jersey. I think this plays to D.C. United’s advantage, as D.C. has never beaten NYCFC away at narrow Yankee Stadium. Sure, D.C. has also never beaten NYCFC at Red Bull Arena either, but... it’s not Yankee Stadium!

Fans can expect today’s roster to remain unchanged as the roster freeze approaches. Resources are anticipated to be spent this offseason rather than salvaging anything more this season.

With poor season winding down, D.C. United has no plans to commit to a free agent before MLS roster freeze Friday, club source says. Attention will turn to what promises to be a busy offseason. #dcu — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) August 30, 2022

Memphis 901 vs Loudoun United: Loudoun is also in action today against Memphis at 8:00 PM. They’ll have to face off without winger Kristian Fletcher who signed a homegrown contract with D.C. United and will be in New Jersey with them today.

Ricardo Pepi is being loaned for playtime in a move that reminds me that the World Cup is less than 3 months away.

USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi’s now set to join FC Groningen on loan from Augsburg, agreement being signed - no buy option included. First call, @Plettigoal. #transfers



Medical will take place later today. pic.twitter.com/RKLjpLXXLT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Speaking of national team players, another one some fans have said should join D.C. United is, in fact, not joining D.C. United.

Can confirm that Brooks has agreed to terms with Mallorca. Done deal pending medical tomorrow. #USMNT https://t.co/nI3b7pHVzo — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) August 30, 2022

Max Verstappen won another F1 race this last weekend with an absolutely brilliant tactic: throw your visor tear-off strip at your opponent. The move compromised the race for championship rival Charles Leclerc. Coincidence? I think not! Expect the next F1 race (Dutch Grand Prix this weekend) to be a Mario Kart race of improvised items targeted at drivers.

Did Verstappen's visor tear-off cause Leclerc to pit?



The Ferrari driver was forced to pit due to an overheating issue ️#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Zph0YJOQJm — Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2022

That’s all for today. Kick your thoughts to the comments below!