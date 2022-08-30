Tuesday Freedom Kicks: Benteke’s debut, Kristian Fletcher signs homegrown contract, Nyeman to S.K. Beveren, and more

D.C. United has had a busy week, and it’s only Tuesday!

Christian Benteke will (finally) make his debut in Black-and-Red tomorrow, August 31, against NYCFC. Benteke will be available for his first match at Audi Field on Sunday, September 4, when D.C. United take on the Colorado Rapids.

Kristian Fletcher joined D.C. United’s list of homegrown players (first reported by Pablo Maurer of the Athletic), signing a contract that will place him in Black-and-Red starting January 1, 2023. For the remainder of the season, Fletcher will stay with Loudoun United. Born in Bowie, Maryland, Fletcher received his first call-up to the U-19 Men’s National Team in early August. Maurer has also reported that D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney is interested in Loudoun United’s Matai Akinmboni.

Homegrown player Moses Nyman will head to Belgium to play for second division club S.K. Beveren (also first reported by Pablo Maurer). Nyman has played 83 matches and made 70 starts for the Black-and-Red.

We’ve been complaining a lot about officiating in the past few weeks. And then, there is this statement:

Taxi Fountas is listed as being unavailable due to a head injury for tomorrow’s NYCFC vs. D.C. United match, so it may be a bit before we see him link up with Benteke.

We’ll catch back up with you tomorrow for the match!