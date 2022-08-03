Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Another mid-week United matchup, Spirit visit the Commanders, and more

Guys. I know why you’re all tuning in to these Wednesday morning kicks. You’re desperate for an update on my A/C. Well wait no longer! An update is here! You ready?

Quotes are time-consuming to collect and coming in as expensive as one would expect. Thus, my home remains without air conditioning.

That’s all I have for today! Remember to get kicking in the comm... what? You wanted soccer news? If you insist.

Charlotte FC vs D.C. United: Remember when D.C. defeated Charlotte in their very first MLS match? You can bet Charlotte wants revenge, though they’ll have to do it without their captain, Christian Fuchs, on red card suspension.

Loudoun United is now on TikTok: Look... nobody covers Loudoun United better than our very own Ryan Keefer, but if you want to get the scoop straight from the horse’s (Pegasus’?) mouth, you can now do so in a way to make GenZ proud.

Loudoun United FC is now on TikTok!



Follow us below ⤵️https://t.co/mmOavPu39a pic.twitter.com/SApGexdiDk — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) August 2, 2022

I can confirm alongside @robertjonas who broke the news first, The John Brooks to San Jose Earthquakes Rumor has legs to it. I will be working alongside Robert to break more news for you guys. #Quakes74 #MLS — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) August 2, 2022

Some people say D.C. United should have gone after John Brooks. I say with our revolutionary 1-1-8 in the works, defense is a thing of the past.

But if you really want a defender, these rumors aren’t going away:

...because nothing says “recover from years of injury” quite like MLS, the league notorious for emphasizing brute force over technical ability.

Meanwhile, the Washington Spirit are active this morning.

The Washington Spirit soccer team is taking in practice today pic.twitter.com/Ccr5FuMB2N — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 3, 2022

I’m glad the Commanders are bringing in championship-caliber football players.

Alpine F1 announced a driver signing. The driver announced otherwise. Confusion abounds as Alpine and Oscar Piastri seem to be at odds over whether or not there is a contract that brings Piastri to Alpine next year. Perhaps major announcements like this should be hashed out in private first, and maybe even include the two parties together publicly announcing their agreement. Strange concept, I know.

Not only was @dennyhamlin smart to sign Reddick, he was even smarter to be like "And the driver that I just said I signed is right here next to me in person and I'm shaking his hand and he is nodding and smiling so as to confirm the signing happened."#F1 #Palou pic.twitter.com/ETCuFIePe9 — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) August 2, 2022

