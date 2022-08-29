D.C./Loudoun United lose, Spirit draw & more: Freedom Kicks for 8/29/22

Hey there, so our baby is teething now, and I forgot how much fun watching them go through that is! Spoiler: is it not fun.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 3-2 loss to Atlanta United by us and WaPo. Dirty South Soccer with the other end.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-2 draw with the Houston Dash by us and WaPo. Dynamo Theory with the other end.

Washington Spirit players dispute Kris Ward’s account of his dismissal (PSW): This happened after the game and well, not great!

David Ochoa was among MLS’ best keepers in 2021 with RSL, so why is he rebuilding his career in D.C.? (ESPN): Ochoa gets into things a little, meanwhile:

The Tea w/ Tom Hackett (KSL Sports): One of RSL’s guys gets into things on the other side starting around the 8 minute mark. Meanwhile, still, Ochoa is sizing things up in Liga MX:

Ya preparan negociaciones Chivas y David Ochoa. El jugador está en DC United a préstamo en lo que termina su contrato con RSL. En Diciembre será jugador libre y Chivas busca firmarlo con un contrato de 1-2 años para luego emigrar a Europa. https://t.co/huo9l3xOnM — Kery (@KeryNews) August 27, 2022

Recap: Loudoun fall short to Tulsa in 2-1 loss (me): Kristian Fletcher scored again.

Thrust into playoff race, Whitecaps see Julian Gressel’s fire rekindled (Vancouver Sun): Hope he gets there.

Marcelo Sarvas named LA Galaxy II head coach, Yoann Damet joins 1st team staff (LAG Confidential): LAG2 was in Loudoun a couple of weeks back and I wish I could have seen this change then but, alas. Good for ‘Celo.

