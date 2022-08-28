Atlanta United vs. D.C. United: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United headed south to Atlanta to take on 13th place Atlanta United this afternoon, August 28, at 4 pm ET. This will be their second meeting of the season.

The Black-and-Red look to recover from a thrashing by Philadelphia Union and pick up points on the road to boost them up in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. While the playoffs might not be an option, finishing the season strong will be essential to the Black-and-Red’s rebuilding efforts.

D.C. United will have to contend with the 5 Stripes’ roster full of playmakers. However, stalwart goalkeeper Brad Guzan will be missing due to injury. The Black-and-Red are still missing key pieces, with many players out due to injury or administrative reasons. Christian Benteke, D.C.’s big signing of the summer transfer window, is unavailable for today’s match.

Hear what captain Steve Birnbaum has to say ahead of today’s match:

Key Player: Taxi Fountas

Taxi Fountas continues to be a key playmaker for D.C. United. Today, he will need prime service to deliver against the 5 Stripes.

Watch Out For: Josef Martínez

Atlanta United’s star forward will pose a danger to the Black-and-Red, especially if they don’t shore up their defense.

Challenges: D.C. United is still in transition and feeling the growing pains. After the drubbing by Philadelphia, in which the team was “unrecognizable”, they will need to dig deep to pull a result.

Previously: In their last meeting, Atlanta United came out on top, winning 1-0. The 5 Stripes have bested the Black-and-Red in four of their last five matches.

Atlanta United Availability:

Out: Ozzie Alonso (ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad)

Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Adrien Perez (foot), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Rafael Romo (head), Brad Smith (knee)

Questionable: Nigel Robertha (hamstring)

Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Kickoff time: 4 pm ET

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Available TV: Univision, TUDN

Available streaming: MLS Twitter

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.