Friday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United prepares for Atlanta, MLS gears up to Kick Childhood Cancer, Washington Spirit news, and more

Washington Spirit lead the news cycle while D.C. United prepare for Atlanta

By SarahKallassy
/ new
Philadelphia Union v DC United Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

This week has been a busy one in the District. While things remain quiet with D.C. United - the Black-and-Red are putting in the work to prepare for Atlanta - Washington Spirit has been dominating the news cycle.

We are thankful at Black and Red United to have not one, not two, but THREE incredible staff members dedicated to covering the Spirit (thank you, André, Annie, and Jo!).

MLS is getting ready to roll into September to Kick Childhood Cancer. Teams will wear special warm-up gear throughout the month to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Oncology Group (COG) Foundation, the largest cancer research organization dedicated to childhood and adolescent cancer.

D.C. United prepares to head south to Atlanta, where they will face 13th place Atlanta United on Sunday, August 28 at 4 pm ET.

Check out what captain Steve Birnbaum had to say:

Let us know your predictions for the Black-and-Red’s match on Sunday in the comments!

