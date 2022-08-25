Happy Thursday, everyone. It’s the last Thursday of August, which is still wild to me. Before we settle in for the UEFA Champions League draw today at noon, here’s a recap of all the big news from yesterday:

Djordje Mihailovic seals move to AZ Alkmaar - SSFC

Djordje Mihailovic signs a deal with AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands. He will move there after the season is done for CF Montreal.

Defender Hailie Mace replaces Kelley O’Hara on USWNT roster for September friendlies against Nigeria - USSF

Kelley O’Hara is battling a hip injury, so she will not feature in USWNT matches next weekend in Kansas City and at Audi Field against Nigeria. Hailie Mace from the Kansas City Current KC Current will take O’Hara’s place.

In Benteke Watch, D.C. United is hoping that he will be available to play this weekend against Atlanta United. That pesky visa situation still looms:

Christian Benteke’s visa situation continues to play out. D.C. United hopeful of a Friday or Saturday arrival and possible MLS debut Sunday in Atlanta. #dcu — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) August 24, 2022

Newcastle agree to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for club-record €70m transfer - ESPNFC

Sweden’s young star striker Alexander Isak could be leaving LaLiga for the Premier League, as Newcastle United is hoping to secure him in a €70 million transfer which could include €5m in add-ons.

Football restarts in Ukraine: Bomb shelters, soldiers & an empty stadium - BBC

The Ukraine Premier League started up yesterday amid the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of the nation. It’s incredible what those players will have to endure just to play a game.

2022 U.S. Lamar Hunt Open Cup Final tickets official sold out - USSF

The U.S. Open Cup Final is all sold out, with 25,500 expected at Exploria Stadium on September 7th to watch Orlando City take on the Sacramento Republic.

MLS released their Kick Childhood Cancer pre-match tops yesterday, with proceeds to benefit the Children’s Oncology Group. Here’s what they will look like:

United in the fight against Childhood Cancer



We'll be wearing the #KickChildhoodCancer pre-match tops throughout September. Purchase yours to support @COGorg.#DCU || @MLSWORKS — D.C. United (@dcunited) August 24, 2022

And speaking of jerseys, if you’re still looking for something to represent when the USMNT play in the World Cup, the American Outlaws have extended their pre-order window for their store, including 2 brand new jerseys that will make sure you look fly in any weather. Take it from me...I helped design them!

Enjoy the day!