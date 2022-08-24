Wednesday Freedom Kicks: A local face in USL TotW, MLS changes Homegrown rules, and more

A chapter finally draws to a close: As of yesterday afternoon, I have air conditioning again. So ends my go-to introductory topic. I am doomed to find something new to bore you with next week. Until then... to the kicks!

Wayne Rooney alone won’t fix D.C. United; a rout by Union makes that clear: Pablo Maurer reminds us that the embarrassment last weekend was only four days ago, and that we have a long journey to go. This match remains our “latest match” until we visit Atlanta on Sunday, so we can’t even distract ourselves this week with a new 90 minutes of action.

Jeremy Garay makes USL Team of the Week: A lone star shining on this dim region of soccer. Loudoun United gave us a victory, and individual recognition follows. Kudos also to Jalen Robinson for making the Team of the Week bench.

MLS homegrown player rules will loosen, with fewer territorial restrictions: MLS rules love to change. Now, D.C. United can’t claim everyone in the DMV just because they happen to reside in the area. It’s a double-edged sword, however, because now we can claim any Californian offspring of Chris Pontius... unless... *checks instagram* wait, this hero is local?

BIG changes to MLS homegrown territory rules.



➡️ Homegrown rights on every player in territory gone.



➡️ Teams have protected player lists at the academy level



➡️ Set compensation for non-protected academy players who leave.



Details, with @samstejskal: https://t.co/c9FRDN3B7p pic.twitter.com/KIulRkBEZT — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) August 23, 2022

PRO is in need of a new general manager. Howard Webb’s successor is sure to infuriate absolutely no one, as the soccer world comes together in support of referees... right?

Howard Webb stepping down as Professional Referee Organization (US/Canada) general manager to take role as PGMOL Chief Refereeing Officer in native England. He will continue with PRO through end of MLS season and be “closely involved in the active search to name his successor.” — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) August 24, 2022

Kimi Räikkönen, F1 legend, came to the side of reason last weekend and raced in NASCAR at Watkins Glen. It was actually going rather well for him until he got caught up in an on-track incident that ended his race early. I, for one, welcome NASCAR’s broader appeal toward the international market. It seems to be working, as the sport saw its highest number of international drivers participate this weekend.

The world will be watching. pic.twitter.com/C31Go9RzWw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 20, 2022

That’s all I have this week. Be sure to like and subscribe, click the bell, and leave a... wait, wrong platform. Get kicking in the comments!