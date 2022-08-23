Tuesday Freedom Kicks: NWSL Championship Match coming to Audi Field and prime-time, Washington Spirit coach Kris Ward relieved of duties, Monumental to buy NBC Sports Washington, and more

NWSL is dominating the soccer news cycle this week, but it’s only Tuesday, so there’s always time for a bombshell from MLS.

It’s official. The NWSL Championship Match is coming to Audi Field and will occupy a prime-time broadcast spot for the first time. The match will be broadcast on October 29 at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.

NWSL Commissioner, Jessica Berman, said, “We are delighted to bring the NWSL Championship to D.C. this year and, thanks to the continued collaboration with our partners at CBS and Ally, equally excited to present the match in its first-ever prime-time slot for fans tuning in across the country.”

The NWSL 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP IS HEADED TO DC IN PRIMETIME



Thank you to our partners @ALLY and @CBSSPORTS for making this possible with us!#NWSLChampionship | #WatchToChange — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 23, 2022

Are you heading to the District for the match? Check out this great thread by Rose Room Collective, an independent supporter group for the Washington Spirit and D.C. United by and for people of color (POC).

If you're booking flights to DC as we speak, we offer one tip:



Make sure you double check what airport you're flying into.



DCA (National), BWI (Baltimore) and IAD (Dulles) are all very, very different airports of various distances from DC with National being the closest one. — Rose Room Collective (@RoseRoomCo) August 23, 2022

In much less happy NWSL news, yesterday, the Washington Spirit fired head coach Kris Ward. Ward led the Spirit to the 2021 NWSL Championship after the sacking of Richie Burke.

Check out André’s article for us and Steph Yang’s article for the Athletic for more information.

The Spirit does not plan to issue a statement.

Monumental is looking to buy the remaining 2⁄ 3 of NBC Sports Washington from Comcast for an undisclosed amount. The move comes as part of an effort to control more Monumental-owned local teams’ media rights.

Christian Benteke made the cover of FIFA23, in a D.C. United kit!

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney visited New York with his family, taking in the sights:

