D.C. United lose, Loudoun win & more: Freedom Kicks for 8/22/22

Hey there, so I went to the Meet the Team thing for the first time in a while (indirect thanks to Kerry!), and my kid enjoyed meeting the two soccer players he met, but liked the face painting, tattoos and balloon axe a lot more, and he has no idea how the team’s doing so, job done I guess!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union by us and WaPo. Brotherly Game with that end.

In case you thought that this pain was regional, remember Michael Estrada? Well he went back to Toluca and was re-loaned to Cruz Azul. He played the first half Saturday night and well:

Wayne Rooney evaluates DC United’s 2022 season, transfer needs: “Let’s be realistic” (MLS): YOU DON’T SAY

Swansea City owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan need to invest or leave, says Ian Walsh (BBC): In case you thought it was us or something.

Also, and I understand he was writing this column before he took the DC job, but maybe sit it out for a second hours after you got hung for a half dozen:

My latest @TimesSport column is live now. This Manchester United side lack character and emotion - here’s why I’d start by leaving out Ronaldo and Rashford.https://t.co/jMJhlcujV4 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 21, 2022

Freeman helps Loudoun to 3-1 win over ATL2 (me): Loudoun has as many wins as D.C. does, so get your prop bets in.

Finally, apparently there’s a Netflix documentary about when Luis Figo went from Barcelona to Real Madrid and well they better goddamn put that out here: