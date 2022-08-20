D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United had a busy week already, putting in a match on Saturday against the New England Revolution, then jetting straight to California to face Western Conference darlings, LAFC. While neither game ended in D.C.'s favor, progress was seen.

Building a team takes time. I've said this before, and I'll certainly say it again. While this building phase can be painful in the short term, what a difference a few transfer windows can make. We've already experienced one transfer window under Lucy Rushton and Wayne Rooney's watch and can only hope subsequent windows are as productive.

Tonight, the Black-and-Red will have to capitalize on their defense while remaining brave on the ball to take three points from first-place Philadelphia Union (currently with 48 points).

Listen to what Wayne Rooney had to say after the match with LAFC here:

Key Player: Taxi Fountas

Fountas continues to be the Black-and-Red's top and most dangerous goalscorer. His absence definitely creates issues for D.C. United.

Watch Out For: Dániel Gazdag

While Gazdag is the top scorer for the Union, D.C.'s last match against the Union showed that danger could come from anywhere in the lineup.

Challenges: During the season's final stretch, every game is a must-win for last place D.C. United if they want a chance at making the playoffs.

Previously: The last meeting between D.C. United and Philadelphia Union was, well, let's just say we'd be thrilled to never speak of it again. The Black-and-Red were downed 7-0 at Subaru Park. However, during the 2021 season, each side won at home. Let's hope that trend holds true tonight.

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Steve Birnbaum (red card suspension), Adrien Perez (foot), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Brad Smith (knee)

Questionable: Bill Hamid (hand), Nigel Robertha (hamstring)

Philadelphia Union Availability:

Out: None

Questionable: None

Location: Audi Field, Washington, DC

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm ET

Referee: Ted Unkel

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com, ESPN+ (both subject to blackouts)

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.