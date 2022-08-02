 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Freedom Kicks: Washington Spirit honored by D.C. Sports Hall of Fame, D.C. go again in Charlotte, and more

Congratulations Spirits!

By SarahKallassy
MLS: Orlando City SC at D.C. United Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Whew! It’s a late one for us here at Black and Red United. But we’re here for you as always.

Are you all still thrilled after D.C. United’s stoppage-time stunner on Sunday? What a way to kick off Rooney’s tenure in the District!

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the match:

The transfer window is about to close, and D.C. United is still looking to place the finishing touches on the roster. Will the club cut a deal in time? Here’s the latest from Steve Goff of the Washington Post:

Washington Spirit has been honored by the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame as a “Team of Distinction.” The Spirits join Washington Capitals (2017-2018), Washington Mystics (2019), and Washington Nationals (2019) in being honored. Congratulations!

Gaga Slonina has just signed with Chelsea, although he will stay on loan with Chicago Fire until the end of the season. The goalkeeper’s signing marks yet another move of a promising MLS player to Europe.

D.C. United darling Kevin Paredes is charting his path at Wolfsburg. He was one of the goal scorers in a recent friendly with KSV Hessen Kassel.

Here’s a lovely assist from early July:

Griffin Yow, another D.C. United homegrown talent is at Belgian side KVC Westerlo. We’re looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes there.

The kids are alright! And for now, so is the Black-and-Red. Let’s see how this week shakes out. D.C. United is in North Carolina to take on Charlotte FC tomorrow evening, August 3, at 7 pm ET. It will be Wayne Rooney’s second match at the helm. The Black-and-Red return home on Saturday, August 6, to face rival New York Red Bulls.

Drop your thoughts on this week’s matches in the comments!

