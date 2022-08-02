Tuesday Freedom Kicks: Washington Spirit honored by D.C. Sports Hall of Fame, D.C. go again in Charlotte, and more

Whew! It’s a late one for us here at Black and Red United. But we’re here for you as always.

Are you all still thrilled after D.C. United’s stoppage-time stunner on Sunday? What a way to kick off Rooney’s tenure in the District!

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the match:

From the players to the coaches to the supporters, Sunday was a performance ⚫️



From the Pitch, presented by @Audi. pic.twitter.com/hDB1wvjQ2S — D.C. United (@dcunited) August 2, 2022

The transfer window is about to close, and D.C. United is still looking to place the finishing touches on the roster. Will the club cut a deal in time? Here’s the latest from Steve Goff of the Washington Post:

With MLS transfer deadline 2 days away, D.C. United continues seeking DP attacker. Three apparent finalists, including Belgian striker Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), though he's a longshot. Others from S America & Europe. One source rates overall chances at 70%. #dcu #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) August 2, 2022

Washington Spirit has been honored by the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame as a “Team of Distinction.” The Spirits join Washington Capitals (2017-2018), Washington Mystics (2019), and Washington Nationals (2019) in being honored. Congratulations!

Spirits are named 'Team of Distinction' by DC Sports Hall of Fame ❤️ https://t.co/QJgrI3WWXt — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) August 2, 2022

Gaga Slonina has just signed with Chelsea, although he will stay on loan with Chicago Fire until the end of the season. The goalkeeper’s signing marks yet another move of a promising MLS player to Europe.

Honoured to join such a massive club with so much history. It’s a privilege to wear the badge of the best side in London.

Thank you to all the fans for the warm welcome. Can’t wait to get started. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/YmShsm1yYj — GAGA (@GabrielSlonina) August 2, 2022

D.C. United darling Kevin Paredes is charting his path at Wolfsburg. He was one of the goal scorers in a recent friendly with KSV Hessen Kassel.

Die Wölfe haben am Vormittag ein internes Testspiel gegen KSV Hessen Kassel ausgetragen und einen 3:1-Sieg eingefahren. Zu den Torschützen zählten Jakub Kaminski, Renato Steffen und Kevin Paredes. #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/9Z2FqPj7xS — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) July 31, 2022

Here’s a lovely assist from early July:

Kevin Paredes got an assist for Wolfsburg today. pic.twitter.com/4wW3wVuKvU — Daniel (@DanielSmith1022) July 9, 2022

Griffin Yow, another D.C. United homegrown talent is at Belgian side KVC Westerlo. We’re looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes there.

The kids are alright! And for now, so is the Black-and-Red. Let’s see how this week shakes out. D.C. United is in North Carolina to take on Charlotte FC tomorrow evening, August 3, at 7 pm ET. It will be Wayne Rooney’s second match at the helm. The Black-and-Red return home on Saturday, August 6, to face rival New York Red Bulls.

