Friday Freedom Kicks: Waiting for Benteke, Bill Hamid returns to training, GM Lucy Rushton on Rooney, and more

D.C. United gears up to take on Philadelphia Union tomorrow at 7:30 pm ET. As the Black-and-Red head toward the last stretch of the season, there are still moving parts.

Christian Benteke, D.C. United’s new signing from Crystal Palace, has not received his work visa yet, and will likely not be available to play until the August 28 away match with Atlanta United. Steve Goff of the Washington Post shared the following:

Christian Benteke will not debut for D.C. United tomorrow as work visa continues to play out. Wayne Rooney had told The Post on Tuesday it was doubtful the longtime PL striker would be cleared in time. New target: Aug 28 at ATL. #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) August 19, 2022

Claudia Pagan interviewed General Manager Lucy Rushton today. Claudia and Lucy discussed transfers, the direction of the team under Rooney, and more.

Find out what David Ochoa’s return to MLS meant to him. D.C. United shared a special piece on the club’s newest goalkeeper.

A strong save from David Ochoa in his @dcunited debut to keep it a one-goal game late. pic.twitter.com/unKh8cJFGq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 17, 2022

Speaking of D.C. United goalkeepers - Bill Hamid has returned to training post-surgery. It’s good to see him getting back into action.

Now, to the comments! We’ll be back tomorrow with a preview for D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union and have your live match coverage from Audi Field tomorrow night.