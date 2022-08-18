Happy Thursday, everyone. The majority of news was dominated by Manchester United, but before we get to their news, we start in MLS:

Official: San Jose Earthquakes name Luchi Gonzalez next head coach - MLS

Luchi Gonzalez, current USMNT assistant coach and former FC Dallas coach, will take over for the San Jose Earthquakes after the World Cup.

Christian Pulisic future: Man United interested in loan deal for USMNT, Chelsea forward - ESPNFC

Christian Pulisic apparently is okay with leaving Chelsea FC on loan, and Manchester United have stepped up as potential suitors. Pulisic is in search of regular playing time ahead of the World Cup.

El Barça inicia la negociación para vender a Dest - Sport

Man U is apparently also in the final negotiation stages to try and land Sergiño Dest, who FC Barcelona is trying to unload. It could be a Manchester United States party at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United - BBC

An English billionaire wants to take Man U off the Glazer family’s hands...at least, some of it. Jim Ratcliffe is looking to acquire a minority stake in the club.

Welp, further confirmation of the 2022 USMNT and USWNT jerseys is here...and looks like fans will have the option of purchasing long sleeve jerseys:

A fan found the leaked USMNT home kits for sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods — they tried to buy them but were told they couldn’t sell them yet and it was on display by accident pic.twitter.com/lBZpwc25kl — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) August 18, 2022

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on the pressures of owning Wrexham - The Athletic

Pablo Maurer sits down with the owners of Wrexham AFC to discuss why they invested in the club and the pressures of improving the team in an effort to get promoted.

Rating the best and worst of Europe’s 2022-23 kits: From stunners to zany stripes - The Athletic

The Athletic staff rates some of Europe’s new kit offerings and gives their honest ratings on them.

Enjoy the sunshine!