Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Yellow cards galore, Annapolis has a name and crest, and more

The Champions League is coming to Maryland

How are we all feeling after last night? Full of restful sleep I’m sure. It’s not like there would be a soccer game going past midnight to demand our attention. That would be cruel... right?

LAFC 1-0 D.C. United: Oh there was a match going past midnight last night. There is no justice in this world.

No justice indeed.

*pain*

Getting To Know: Bayley Feist: Look. I’m just saying again. I’d like to know what Benteke sings at karaoke. As always, I appreciate the opportunity to learn who these Washington Spirit athletes are. To relate to them. They’re human, and I love it.

Loudoun United to host hygiene drive during Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 20: Loudoun United wants our children to be clean. If you donate to this effort, apart from being a good person, you’ll be rewarded with a buy-one-get-one ticket voucher for one of Loudoun’s final home games this season.

  1. The world isn’t ready for such a gorgeous crest, but they will know Annapolis. They have to. It’s on the crest TWICE.
  2. Annapolis is winning the Champions League.

Maybe crabs aren’t your thing and you want some Maryland soccer now. The Bobcats are playing tonight and showing us that it is possible to play a match on the west coast at a reasonable hour.

I’m sparing you all of motorsports news today. Be prepared for doubling down in the future.

Get kicking in the comments!

