Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Yellow cards galore, Annapolis has a name and crest, and more

How are we all feeling after last night? Full of restful sleep I’m sure. It’s not like there would be a soccer game going past midnight to demand our attention. That would be cruel... right?

LAFC 1-0 D.C. United: Oh there was a match going past midnight last night. There is no justice in this world.

FWIW: Steve Birnbaum committed 2 fouls in this match. Both yellow-carded. — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) August 17, 2022

No justice indeed.

First ejection for him in MLS (8 years, 227 regular and post season games) https://t.co/6zBYRHESG9 — Ryan Keefer (@reefa_k) August 17, 2022

*pain*

Getting To Know: Bayley Feist: Look. I’m just saying again. I’d like to know what Benteke sings at karaoke. As always, I appreciate the opportunity to learn who these Washington Spirit athletes are. To relate to them. They’re human, and I love it.

Loudoun United to host hygiene drive during Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 20: Loudoun United wants our children to be clean. If you donate to this effort, apart from being a good person, you’ll be rewarded with a buy-one-get-one ticket voucher for one of Loudoun’s final home games this season.

ICYMI - The community has spoken… Proud to introduce your Annapolis Blues FC. Name for your new Annapolis soccer team as selected by the fans. Great Annapolis Blues gear is on sale at Online Team Shop at https://t.co/8QaHhZUYDl

Behind the Badge ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kP89APRPKV — Annapolis Blues (@AnnapolisBlues) August 16, 2022

The world isn’t ready for such a gorgeous crest, but they will know Annapolis. They have to. It’s on the crest TWICE. Annapolis is winning the Champions League.

A West Coast match you don't have to stay up late for!



We're out in San Diego to take on Albion for our first West Coast match of the year.



⚽️ MBFC

@ALBION_SanDiego

8.17.2022

7pm EST

@NISALeague Regular Season

"The Cage" - San Diego, CA

Eleven Sports#ForAll pic.twitter.com/VDILVMkUJX — Maryland Bobcats FC (@MDBobcatsFC) August 17, 2022

Maybe crabs aren’t your thing and you want some Maryland soccer now. The Bobcats are playing tonight and showing us that it is possible to play a match on the west coast at a reasonable hour.

I’m sparing you all of motorsports news today. Be prepared for doubling down in the future.

Get kicking in the comments!