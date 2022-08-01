D.C. United wins, Spirit draws, Loudoun loses & more: Freedom Kicks for 8/1/22

My position on Sunday night games is clear, it sucks for link posts!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 2-1 win over Orlando City by us and WaPo. Mane Land with the other end. It was fun, particularly when this guy scores your game-winner. Also, PLEASE COME BACK:

@WayneRooney Wins vs Orlando — Paul Arriola (@PaulArriola) July 31, 2022

Recaps of the Washington Spirits(sic) 3-3 draw with North Carolina by us and WaPo.

Recap: Loudoun give up 93rd minute goal in 1-0 loss (us): It sucks the life out of a room, let me tell you!

With a little bit of luck and a lot of talent, England win Euro 2022 (All for XI): Good for them, hope their country treats them well.

Rebekah Vardy loses ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case against Coleen Rooney (The Guardian): Well that’s two big wins for the Rooneys!

And I just got done watching a documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward that Ethan Hawke directs, and the trailer shows you the hook and then goes from there, and for six parts, it’s amazing. If you have HBO Max, check it out: