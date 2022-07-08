Friday Freedom Kicks: Bill Hamid out for 2-3 months, Washington Spirit return home, Rooney rumors, and more

Happy match day Black-and-Red supporters! D.C. United take on Philadelphia Union tonight at 7:30 pm ET. Looking for a watch party for tonight’s match? Link up with other Black-and-Red supporters at Mission Navy Yard for the official Heineken Watch Party.

D.C. United shared this afternoon that Bill Hamid underwent surgery for a hand injury and will be out for the next 2-3 months (essentially the rest of the season). We’re all wishing Bill a swift recovery!

Bill Hamid Injury Update ⤵️ — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 8, 2022

Loudoun United player Sami Guediri saw another call up to the first team today. He will be available for tonight's match against the Union.

| Sami Guediri is available for selection for tonight's match against the Philadelphia Union. — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 8, 2022

And now, probably the reason you’re here... we all saw the rumor of Wayne Rooney rejoining D.C. United as head coach that was flying around the internet more insistently than a mosquito at a DMV BBQ.

Sorry friends. Black and Red United checked in with D.C. United this morning, and we can sadly say there is nothing to report on this story for now.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

As expected, the USWNT has qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will be held in Australia and New Zealand. Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman scored one of the USWNT’s five goals in their most recent match of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship on July 7th against Jamaica. The USWNT faces Mexico on Monday, July 11 at 10 pm ET.

Matches this weekend

D.C. United is on the road to take on Philadelphia Union tonight at 7:30 pm ET.

Washington Spirit returns home to play Kansas City Current on Sunday, July 10 at 5 pm. The match will be at Segra Field.

SPIRITS are back home on Sunday ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nIgNlJVu8h — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) July 8, 2022

Happy Friday!