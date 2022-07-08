Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United is on the rise and ready to take on Philadelphia Union after breaking a winless streak with a 5 goal stunner against Orlando City SC on the Fourth of July. Taxi Fountas’ hat trick rivaled the best fireworks, at least for Black-and-Red supporters.

When asked how Monday’s win impacted the Black-and-Red’s morale, Fountas said, “From the very beginning I have said, you know, we win as a team. We lose as a team. We play hard. We work hard and coming off this win has been very great for all of us. It’s given us a lot of pride moving forward. I mean, obviously, this was a very big win for us. So it gives us great anticipation moving into the coming games.”

D.C. United is going to need that morale boost heading into tonight’s match, where it is essential to maintain the upward momentum. While both teams boast only one win in their last five matches, the Union sits second in the Eastern Conference standings, just two points shy of the top spot. Coming off a scoreless draw with Columbus, Philadelphia has something to prove and the club is dangerous on their home turf.

Listen to head coach Chad Ashton and Taxi Fountas here:

Key Player: Taxi Fountas

Taxi Fountas is in top form, having set a record of goals scored in a player’s first 10 MLS matches.

You simply can't write this stuff



The Taxi Fountas story just gets . pic.twitter.com/KhMmWMC14I — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 7, 2022

Watch Out For: Alejandro Bedoya, Julián Carranza, Dániel Gazdag

Philadelphia’s top goal scorers are all available for tonight’s match (thankfully so are D.C.’s). The Black-and-Red will need to watch their backs, especially as Jim Curtin has the players available to return to his preferred 4-4-2 formation.

Challenges: D.C. United is fresh off a winning match but needs to keep the momentum going if the club hopes to claw its way up the Eastern Conference table.

Previously: In their last five meetings, Philadelphia Union has bested D.C. United three times. D.C. United won 3-1 when the clubs met last on August 28, 2021.

Philadelphia Union Availability:

Out: None

Questionable: None

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Bill Hamid (hand injury), Adrien Perez (foot)

Questionable: Russell Canouse (hamstring)

Location: Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm ET

Referee: Ted Unkel

Available TV: ESPN, ESPNDeportes

Available streaming: ESPN+, ESPNDeportes+

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.