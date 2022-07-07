Happy Thursday, everyone. There was quite a bit to cover from yesterday, so let’s jump right into it...

Hosts England weather sold-out Euro 2022 opener vs. Austria to stay favourites, albeit needing improvement - ESPNFC

England opened up Women’s Euro 2022 in front of a sold out crowd at Old Trafford, and they got the benefit of goal line technology for the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Austria.

Jesse Lingard approached by MLS clubs for ‘ground-breaking’ deals - MLS

Former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is considering his next move, and some MLS clubs have apparently expressed interest in bring him to the United States. Could he be the next big star to make the leap to MLS?

USWNT vs. Jamaica, 2022 CONCACAF W Championship: Scouting Jamaica - SSFC

The USWNT play tonight in the Concacaf W Championship, so preview their opponent, the Reggae Girlz.

Midseason grades: Progress report for Eastern Conference teams so far - MLS

“The only thing that bumps them up to a D is the fact that they paid a bit extra to bring in Taxi Fountas three months ahead of schedule.” That’s never a good sign if you’re D.C. United.

Amidst season of change, is D.C. United at risk of losing identity? - BRU

First off, welcome our newest writer to the crew, Marc Machado! Marc’s first article discusses whether our beloved Black-and-Red is starting to lose its identity on the field.

The team also took a moment to say goodbye to Griffin Yow, who completed a transfer to Westerlo on Monday.

Wishing you the best in your next chapter, @Griffin_Yow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MaGxCsQ9hh — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 6, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer ruled out by Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn - ESPNFC

Bayern Munich will not be Cristiano Ronaldo’s new home, as CEO Oliver Kahn has said they are not looking to bring in the striker.

Chagos Islands FA: The team representing a lost homeland, 6,000 miles away - BBC

A set of islands in the Indian Ocean has its own national team. This is a fascinating story about how the Chagos Islands national team came to exist.

Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches - BBC

I hope they’re investigating this to solely figure out how it’s even possible to score 93 times in 45 minutes. That must have been a track meet!

More Women’s Euro 2022 action on this afternoon, Concacaf W action tonight. Enjoy it all!!