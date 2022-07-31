D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United gears up for significant changes as Wayne Rooney officially takes over as head coach for today’s match against Orlando. The Black-and-Red are looking to take points against Orlando City SC at home after issuing them a blistering defeat in Florida on July 4.

With many new additions, D.C. United will have a bit more selection this afternoon against Orlando. New signing Ravel Morrison will be available for selection as he received his work visa. We are still waiting on Victor Pálsson to be available.

The Black-and-Red will need all the advantage they can get against an Orlando team that is coming off a stunning win against the New York Red Bulls. While Orlando’s form hasn’t been perfect, they pulled off a 5-1 blitz against the Red Bulls and sit comfortably in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Black-and-Red are going through a tough transition period, but character is built in these moments. Let’s hope D.C. United are able to rise to the challenge against Orlando today and pull off another stunning result as they did on July 4.

Chris Durkin addressed the Black-and-Red’s shifting mentality here:

"We need to win and we need to be ruthless. That's what [@WayneRooney] was in his game." @ChrisDurkin0 on the mentality shift heading into Sunday.#DCU || #VamosUnited — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 30, 2022

Key Player: Taxi Fountas and Ravel Morrison.

We’re hoping to see a bolstered attack and an elevation in form with a new player (hopefully) on the pitch for D.C. United. Taxi Fountas continues to be a key player in the Black-and-Red’s XI; he has just needed additional support. Perhaps Morrison’s addition to the squad will be a step in the right direction.

Watch Out For: Ercan Kara, Facundo Torres, and Alexandre Pato

Kara, Torres, and Pato have a slew of goals to their respective names this season. Let’s hope they don’t add more goals to their tally against D.C. United today.

Challenges: D.C. United is on ever-shifting ground as the club seeks to transition to a new system and style of play under Wayne Rooney. The mid-season change would present a challenge for any club, so let’s see how the Black-and-Red rise to the occasion.

Previously: The last time D.C. United and Orlando City SC met, the Black-and-Red came out on top, defeating Orlando 5-3 on July 4, 2022. Orlando most recently won against the New York Red Bulls (5-1), while D.C. United suffered a defeat at home to CF Montreal (1-2).

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Adrien Perez (foot), Bill Hamid (hand), Brad Smith (knee)

Orlando City SC Availability:

Out: Mason Stajduhar (jaw), Joey DeZart (right knee)

Location: Audi Field, Washington, DC

Kickoff time: 5 pm ET

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: ESPN+, dcunited.com

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.