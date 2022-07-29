Friday Freedom Kicks: Wayne Rooney’s watch begins Sunday, Washington Spirit returns to action tonight, and more

Happy Friday! We are just about 48 hours out from Wayne Rooney’s first match as head coach of D.C. United. If that doesn’t throw a little pep in your step heading into the weekend, I don’t know what will.

D.C. United continues to make moves to build out Rooney’s squad, signing Victor Pálsson from FC Schalke and David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake just this week. Let’s hope the Black-and-Red have all the pieces they need (or are close to acquiring them) as the transfer window is about to slam shut on August 4.

Here’s a fantastic first interview of Rooney and great behind-the-scenes content by Claudia Pagán to keep you busy until Sunday:

If you’ve been missing the Washington Spirit, you’re in luck. Our defending champs take on North Carolina at 7:30 pm ET tonight! André has all the details on how to catch the match and what to expect. Make sure to stick with us tonight for your recap of North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit.

SPIRITS ARE BACK!



WakeMed Soccer Park

NC Courage

7:30 PM ET

Paramount + pic.twitter.com/syWR4MoUQe — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) July 29, 2022

In case you missed it, Ryan recapped a painful Loudoun United loss to Birmingham. If you’re sleeping on Ryan’s great Loudoun content, you’re missing critical insight on players that frequently appear in D.C. United’s 18 and the up-and-comers we could see on the first team in the near future.

Loudoun takes on Monterey Bay FC Union at Segra Field tomorrow, July 3, at 7:15 pm ET. Loudoun United will hold its inaugural D.C. United night and fans will be able to view the first team’s MLS trophies.

D.C. United's MLS Cup trophies will be on display for fans attending tomorrow's match!



Be sure to stop by for your photo opportunity with D.C. United history. — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) July 29, 2022

Let’s get this weekend started!