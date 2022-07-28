Germany advance to Euro 2022 final, Orlando City advance to U.S. Open Cup final, and more: Freedom Kicks for July 28, 2022

Happy Thursday, everyone. There was a couple great matches on yesterday, so we lead with those:

Germany beat France to set up final with England - BBC

Germany wins 2-1 over France to advance to the Women’s Euro 2022 Final against hosts England. Who ya got in the final on Sunday?

Orlando City to host 2022 US Open Cup final after dominating New York Red Bulls - MLS

Orlando City beat the brakes off the New York Red Bulls last night in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal by a 5-1 margin. They will host the final against the winner of Sporting Kansas City and the Sacramento Republic (match was not completed at the time of writing this article)

It’s official: Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards moves to Crystal Palace - Bavarian Football Works

This could be a potentially great move, as USMNT defender Chris Richards completed a transfer from Bayern Munich to Crystal Palace. Go get ‘em, Chris!

Wendie Renard’s rise to captaining France against Germany at Euro 2022 - The Athletic

A great story on France’s captain, Wendie Renard. One of the greatest players in French soccer history, she has overcome a lot in her life to rise to become the team captain

Rosters for 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate - MLS

Ignacio Alem is D.C. United’s representative on the 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star roster. Make a name for yourself, Ignacio!

Neymar to stand trial on fraud, corruption charges following move to Barcelona - ESPNFC

Neymar is about to go on trial for fraud and corruption charges stemming from when he moved to FC Barcelona back in 2013.

Enjoy the day, everyone.