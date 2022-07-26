Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United still seeks players as transfer window closes and more

It’s a relatively quiet Tuesday in District soccer news for a change. Although, you never know. Chances are there could be a bombshell announcement at 11 pm tonight (or not). So grab a drink, kick your feet up and let’s take a look at the (relatively chill) headlines from today.

According to Steve Goff of the Washington Post, Victor Pálsson has returned to Germany to wait out the visa process.

With the transfer window rapidly closing, D.C. United and new head coach Wayne Rooney are on the hunt for a new striker. While they have been courting multiple candidates, their top choice seems to be Elijah Adebayo, as reported by Steve Goff.

Meantime, Wayne Rooney/D.C. United search for DP striker continues. Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo appears to be at top of wish list, but $5mil transfer offer won't be enough. Curious to see if DCU increases offer or turns attention elsewhere. Transfer/trade deadline in 9 days. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 26, 2022

We’re still awaiting Wayne Rooney’s official debut as head coach. However, all signs point to him being on the touchline for this weekend’s matchup with Orlando.

D.C. United U16 midfielder Alessandro Maldonado was announced as the winner of the MLS NEXT Goal of the Year. Congratulations Alessandro!

The touch ✨

The poise

The finish



What a goal from @DCUYouth's Alessandro Maldonado! — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 26, 2022

Washington Spirit is finally back from the break, and we are THRILLED. They take on North Carolina Courage on Friday, July 29 at 7:30 pm ET at WakeMed Soccer Park.

That feeling when your whole squad is back from break pic.twitter.com/Xrn8GEWw51 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) July 25, 2022

