Fantasy Focus: Sebastian Grab

Our leader this round was SC DC United, with a score of 92 points.

BL4CKnRED’s overall lead now sits at 161 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Three clean-sheet goalkeepers split the positional lead with 10 points - Sean Johnson (NY, $10.2), Alex Bono (TOR, $7.0), and Djordje Petrovic (NE, $7.0). For United, Rafael Romo ($6.1) scored 2 points.

Defenders

Jake Glesnes (PHI, $10.5) paired a clean sheet with an assist on the way to 13 points, leading the defenders just ahead of Rafael Czichos (CHI, $10.0), who scored this third goal in four matches on the way to 12 points. Kai Wagner (PHI, $12.3) finished off the top three with a clean sheet and 10 points. The D.C. defense was led by Steven Birnbaum ($5.6) with 8 points, followed by Donovan Pines ($4.3) with 3, Gaoussou Samake ($4.0) with 2, and both Andy Najar ($6.4) and Chris Odoi-Atsem ($4.0) with 1.

Midfielders

Austin’s Sebastian Driussi ($11.6) logged two goals and an assist for 16 points, leading the midfielders and all players. Just behind him were Michael Bradley (TOR, $8.4), with two goals and 15 points, and Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA, $11.0) with a goal, an assist, and 14 points. United’s midfield featured Jackson Hopkins ($5.1) with 5 points, Chris Durkin ($6.9) with 3, both Sofiane Djeffal ($4.2) and Ted Ku-DiPietro ($4.0) with 2, and the pair of Drew Skundrich ($4.8) and Martin Rodriguez ($7.5) with 1.

Forwards

Romell Quioto (SJ, $9.2) led the forwards with two goals and 13 points. Right on his heels were 12-point scorers Cristian Arango (LA, $10.0) with a goal and an assist, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN, $4.5) with the same. The scoring DCU forwards were Taxi Fountas ($11.6) with 4 points, Miguel Berry ($4.2) with 2, and both Ola Kamara ($6.4) and Kimarni Smith ($4.0) with 1.

Looking Ahead

Everyone plays once this round except Colorado and the Red Bulls who are on bye. I like Joe Willis (NSH, $7.3) in goal at home vs. Vancouver, and Matt Hedges (DAL, $8.5) in defense vs. the Galaxy. Sebastian Driussi looks great in midfield at Kansas City, and I like Jesus Ferreira (DAL, $9.9) at forward.