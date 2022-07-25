D.C./Loudoun each lose 2-1 & more: Freedom Kicks for 7/25/22

Hi there, welcome to DC summer, it took you a craplong time to get here!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 2-1 loss to CF Montreal by us and WaPo. Mount Royal Soccer with the other end.

Report: D.C. United acquiring Victor Pálsson from Schalke (us): He’s already here (or someone who looks an awful lot like him sitting next to Lucy Rushton in the above, along with Ravel Morrison, Wayne Rooney and assistant coach Pete Shuttleworth) and is working on contract terms and has family in Canada so this may get done early this week.

Wayne Rooney tipped for new job weeks after inserting ‘Coleen clause’ in DC United deal: It’s the Mirror so YMMV and it’s a misleading title, but if I got a pile of cash to watch soccer I’d probably take it too.

Why Jovanny Bolivar Deserves A Second Chance In MLS (WFI): Hey, remember this kid? Well, he’s third in the Venezuelan league in scoring (10 goals) and D.C. could or should consider this maybe.

SSFC Spotlight: Griffin Yow has chance for reset in Belgium (SSFC): And I hope this kid gets it (he was not in Westerlo’s 18 yesterday in their 2-0 win over Cercle Brugge).

The XFL is returning next year — and it’s coming back to Washington (WaPo): Hey Wayne, where are you going, it’s going to be OK!

Loudoun late game ills return in 2-1 loss to Miami (us): Loudoun’s given up six second-half stoppage goals in their last eight games, leaving them five points lighter in the pocket during that time. Gutting!

EXCLUSIVE: Rooney arrival can transform struggling DC’s fortunes (Livescore): Former DC homegrown Collin Martin provides his thoughts on what Wazza *could do.

Finally, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of Wrexham AFC is chronicled in a docuseries and the trailer looks, well, here you go: