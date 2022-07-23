D.C. United vs. CF Montreal: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United will hope to find three points against CF Montreal this evening as the pressure increases. The Black-and-Red have won only one match in the past five games of the regular MLS season. With new talent on deck like Miguel Berry, Ravel Morrison, and Martín Rodríguez, competition for the starting XI will be fierce. Interim head coach Chad Ashton said as much in this week’s press conference:

Internal competition is key



Chad Ashton looks ahead to Saturday's match against #CFMTL#DCU || #VamosUnited — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 22, 2022

Russell Canouse also spoke about D.C.’s new additions:

CF Montreal is a team in good form and fresh off a win against Toronto. However, the intense heat and seasonal humidity around Buzzard point may very well be the Black-and-Red’s 13th man tonight (the 12th will always be the incredible supporters).

Key Player: Taxi Fountas

Taxi Fountas has caused plenty of trouble for the opposition this season. We would expect no less against Montreal this evening. We will be keeping a good eye on Ted Ku-DiPietro, who threw one back against Bayern Wednesday. Miguel Berry, Ravel Morrison, and Martín Rodríguez, D.C.’s new arrivals are ones to watch.

Watch Out For: Romell Quioto, Djorde Mihailovic, Kei Kamara

Quioto and Mihailovic are able to find goals aplenty for Montreal, while Kamara is a double threat, able to produce goals and provide outstanding service to his teammates.

Challenges:

Previously: The Black-and-Red have only seen one win in their last five matches, while Montreal is sitting at a comfortable three wins and two losses. In their previous five matchups, the results are evenly split. Each team has two wins to their record and a draw.

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Bill Hamid (hand), Adrien Perez (foot), Brad Smith (knee)

CF Montreal Availability:

Out: Tomas Giraldo (hamstring), Ahmed Hamdi (right leg), Bjorn Johnsen (foot)

Location: Audi Field, Washington, DC

Kickoff time: 8 pm ET (likely 8:08 pm ET)

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com, ESPN+

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.