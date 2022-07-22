Friday Freedom Kicks: Ashley Hatch wins best NWSL player, D.C. United continues with a wild transfer window, and more

Happy Friday, everyone!

D.C. United continues to bring in fresh legs to bolster Wayne Rooney’s roster. Today, the Black-and-Red announced Martín Rodríguez is official. He should be available for tomorrow’s matchup with CF Montreal.

Washington Spirit’s Ashley Hatch won an ESPY for Best NWSL Player. Hatch was nominated alongside Aubrey Bledsoe (also of the Spirit), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), and Caprice Dydasco (NJ/NY Gotham FC).

Trinity Rodman was also nominated for an ESPY in the category of best breakthrough athlete. Although Rodman didn’t win the award (Eileen Gu took this year’s award), she absolutely slayed at the ESPYs and was the undisputed star of the red carpet.

The NWSLPA announced 2022’s officers and player representatives. Ashley Hatch, Aubrey Kingsbury, and Anna Heilferty (alternate) will represent the Washington Spirit.

Loudoun United signed D.C. United Academy forward Isaac Espinal. He made his first professional appearance back in March.

That’s all for tonight, friends. See you in the inferno, er - at Buzzard Point, tomorrow for D.C. United’s match against CF Montreal!