Bayern Munich defeat D.C. United, England scores comeback Euros victory, and more: Freedom Kicks for July 21, 2022

Welcome to Thursday here in Washington, DC. Last night was an entertaining match between D.C. United and Bayern Munich at Audi Field. In the end, despite some goals in the 2nd half, the Black-and-Red fell 6-2. But fun, was had by all.

Now, some of the other news from yesterday:

England into semis with dramatic extra-time victory - BBC

England had a late comeback against Spain to force extra time, where they notched another goal to win 2-1 at Women’s Euro 2022.

D.C. United Acquire Columbus Crew SC Forward Miguel Berry - D.C. United

The Miguel Berry trade is complete. The midfielder made his Black-and-Red debut against Bayern Munich last night.

Vancouver Whitecaps: Julian Gressel trade gives them the “best wingback” in MLS - MLS

Julian Gressel is considered the best wingback in MLS, according to his new team, the Vancouver Whitecaps. We’ll miss him here at Audi Field.

Tigres’ Andre-Pierre Gignac not in Liga MX All-Star team to face MLS - ESPNFC

Andre-Pierre Gignac, the Concacaf God, has been left off the Liga MX All-Star roster that will face the MLS All-Stars in the MLS All-Star Game. That’s...a choice.

Chris Richards: Crystal Palace agree £8.5m deal to sign American international from Bayern Munich - BBC

USMNT defender Chris Richards is on the move, going from Bayern Munich to Crystal Palace. This should be a great move for the youngster.

Top 10 MLS free agents for the 2022-23 offseason - The Athletic

DCU’s Bill Hamid is on this list, and frankly, I’m not ready for this. Not even a little bit.

Euro 2022: Uefa reports 290 abusive posts to social media companies following group stage - BBC

After the group stage of Women’s Euro 2022, UEFA has reported at least 290 posts for online abuse. That’s at least 290 posts too many.

That’s it for today. Stay cool.