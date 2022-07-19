Tuesday Freedom Kicks: USWNT win Concacaf, Bayern Munich comes to Buzzard Point, and more

It's been a busy week for soccer in the District. Before we dive into the latest news, let's pause and take stock of where our teams are.

All three teams, D.C. United, Washington Spirit, and Loudoun United, are in the thick of their respective seasons. However, supporters are still waiting to see them climb the tables. D.C. United sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table in 14th place, while Washington Spirit is 11th (out of 12) in the NWSL. Loudoun United is 12th (out of 14) in the USL Championship for the Eastern Conference.

In short, our teams have a bit of ground to cover before they are near the playoff line. But, let’s go!

With trade rumors, a matchup with Bayern Munich, and Match 20 of the regular MLS season on the horizon, D.C. United is busier than ever.

It looks like Ravel Morrison and Miguel Berry will join the Black-and-Red; however, the final details are pending. Ryan takes a look at the Berry deal here.

General Manager, Lucy Rushton, discussed the summer transfer window, Wayne Rooney's appointment, and more.

#DCU General Manager, Lucy Rushton pulls back the curtain on @WayneRooney's hiring as Head Coach, the summer transfer window, and more on @MLS Today ⤵️ — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 19, 2022

Tomorrow, July 20, will be the Audi Football Summit matchup between D.C. United and Bayern Munich. Events start around 3 pm with beer and brats, and kickoff is at 8 pm ET.

Look who is at Buzzard Point today (spoiler: Sadio Mané):

Senator Tim Kaine made an appearance at the Washington Spirit pregame on Sunday.

Senator @timkaine was our special guest Sunday pic.twitter.com/gsOSIuFFyx — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) July 19, 2022

And NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman and Black Girl Hockey Club were in the house for the match! Please file this under, “things we love to see.”

The USWNT won (another) trophy, besting Canada 1-0 to become the Concacaf Women’s Champs. Alex Morgan came in clutch with a late goal for the win. (Please file this under, “things we expect, but still love to see.”)

FINAL WHISTLE:



USA 1 - 0 CAN



CHAMPIONS OF CONCACAF pic.twitter.com/Ga2hwtfZQZ — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 19, 2022

Let’s take it to the comments and hope to see you all for tomorrow night’s match!