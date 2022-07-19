Fantasy Focus: Flamin’ Hot Czichos

Our leader this round was Phila-DC, who scored 177 points.

BL4CKnRED still leads overall by a comfortable 157 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Both Gabriel Solonina (CHI, $7.9) and Sean Johnson (NYC, $9.7) put up two clean sheets on the way to 16 points and the positional lead. Dayne St. Clair (MIN, $7.1) was third with a clean sheet and 12 points. For DCU, Rafael Romo ($6.3) scored 6 points.

Defenders

Rafael Czichos (CHI, $9.5) scored a goal and kept two clean sheets for 24 points, leading the defenders and sharing the overall lead. Behind him was the NYCFC pair of Thiago Martins ($10.2) and Tayvon Gray ($6.5) who each kept two clean sheets on the way to 21 and 18 points respectively. The United defense featured Brendan Hines-Ike ($5.6) with 11 points, followed by Andy Najar ($6.8) with 6, Steven Birnbaum ($5.) with 5, and Chris Odoi-Atsem ($4.0) with 1.

Midfielders

Lucas Zelarayan (CLB, $10.6) put up a goal and three assists on the way to 24 points, leading the midfielders and sharing the overall lead with Czichos. Meanwhile the pair of Diego Fagundez (ATX, $8.8) and Emanuel Reynoso (MIN, $12.3) shared second with two goals and 20 points each. The D.C. midfield was led by Chris Durkin ($6.9) with 11 points, followed by Jackson Hopkins ($4.6) with 8, Drew Skundrich ($4.9) with 6, both Sofiane Djeffal ($4.5) and Ted Ku-DiPietro ($4.0) with 2, and Russell Canouse ($4.9) with 1.

Forwards

Columbus’ Cucho Hernandez ($9.9) scored three goals and 19 points, leading the forwards ahead of Gyasi Zardes (COL, $6.5), who scored two goals and 17 points. Cristian Dajome (VAN, $5.5) rounded out the top three with a goal, an assist, and 15 points. The scoring forwards for United were Taxi Fountas ($11.8) and Nigel Robertha ($5.5) with 8 points each, Ola Kamara ($6.5) with 6 points, Michael Estrada ($7.2) with 4, and Kimarni Smith ($4.1) with 2.

Looking Ahead

Everyone plays once this round. I like Gabriel Slonina in goal at Vancouver, and Alexander Callens (NYC, $10.6) in defense vs. Miami. Emanuel Reynoso looks great in midfield at Houston, and Jefferson Savarino (RSL, $10.9) is your man at forward vs. Dallas.