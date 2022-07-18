DMV soccer sadness & more: Freedom Kicks for 7/18/22

Hi there, one goal in three games over three top divisions? Not fun!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 2-0 loss to Minnesota United by us, WaPo, and MLS. Would expect more on things surrounding Messrs Morrison, Jones et al this week.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s scoreless draw with Orlando by us and WaPo. Mane Land with the other end.

Wayne Rooney finds D.C. United at a crossroads once again (PSW): Jason with some salient points here.

Recap: Loudoun falters after 60, loses 4-1 to Tampa (us): It wasn’t as bad as the scoreline shows but they’re gonna need to step things up starting now basically.

Finally, Nathan Fielder’s new show on HBO is, um, interesting!