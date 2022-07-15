Friday Freedom Kicks: Julian Gressel to Vancouver, Emily Sonnett scores her first for USWNT, and more

D.C. United has been on fire with news this week, so let’s get to it! (Also, please send coffee to the Black and Red United crew.)

D.C. United parts ways with Julian Gressel

Just this morning, the club traded Julian Gressel to the Vancouver Whitecaps for $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $300,000 in GAM incentives. Steven Goff of the Washington Post first reported the news on Twitter.

Gressel found out only moments before...

Glad you found out 2 min after I did… https://t.co/WnieExxGVo — Julian Gressel (@JulianGressel) July 15, 2022

As the club starts to implement head coach Wayne Rooney’s system, this move is likely the first of several shakeups. Make sure to check out Ryan’s article detailing the deal.

Ravel Morrison looks to be inbound to D.C. United, just pending final details. This story was also first reported by Steven Goff of the Washington Post. The Jamaican midfielder was previously at Derby County and would shore up Chris Durkin and Russell Canouse.

Finally, as reported by Pablo Maurer of the Athletic, D.C. United has engaged in talks with Jesse Lingard. The free agent played with Wayne Rooney at Manchester United. We will have to see how this one shakes out given Lingard’s salary demands.

DC United & Wayne Rooney are indeed in talks with Jesse Lingard & his representatives about a potential move to DC.



29-year-old English attacker has been capped 32 times - has interest from other clubs in EPL & abroad. Would be a big number for United. — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) July 14, 2022

Washington Spirit and USWNT

Emily Sonnett scored her first career goal for the USWNT last night and was named “Woman of the Match.” The USWNT won 3-0 against Costa Rica and continues on to face Canada in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship final on July 18 at 10 pm ET.

Tactical Analysis

The newest member of the Black and Red United team, Marc Machado, has been hard at work on a two-part article for you all. Want to learn more about D.C. United’s Curious Case of the No. 9? Read part 1 and part 2 to dig deeper into Michael Estrada and Ola Kamara’s game!

Upcoming Games

D.C. United travels to Allianz Field to play Minnesota United tomorrow, July 16, at 8 pm ET.

Loudoun United will face the Tampa Bay Rowdies on July 16 at 7:30 pm ET.

Washington Spirit is at home Sunday, July 17. The Spirit will match up against Orlando Pride at Audi Field at 5 pm ET.