Happy Thursday, everyone. Yesterday had a ton of news, so before you cheer on the USWNT tonight in the Concacaf W Championship semifinals, here’s some of what happened on a wild Wednesday:

Recap: D.C. United and Columbus Crew draw at Buzzard Point in 2-2 finish - BRU

Goals by Taxi Fountas and Ola Kamara helped D.C. United to a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew.

USWNT to play Nigeria in September friendlies - SSFC

Audi Field will be the center of the universe on September 6th, as the stadium will be the hosts as USWNT face Nigeria in a friendly. It will be the first time the world champions visit the stadium, and y’all I’m ecstatic!

2022 NWSL Championship to be played at Audi Field - The Athletic

More big things for Audi Field. The 2022 NWSL Championship is expected to be played at Audi Field the weekend of October 28th. Mark your calendars!

Finally, what could be the biggest news for the 4-year-old stadium:

Audi Field officials finalizing construction plans to complete roof on east and west sides this winter, sources say. Expanded premium areas also in works. Total project: $10 million-$12 million. #dcu #mls #nwsl — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 13, 2022

The roof, the roof, the roof will be finished!!

Mexico federation to restructure national teams after firing Torrado, Hierro, Perez - ESPNFC

Mexico’s national teams are in disarray as the Mexican Federation fired their entire sporting department. Most of the coaches are intact, though it has also been reported that La Tri coach Monica Vergara has also been let go.

Women’s AFCON: A tournament you may have missed – but that wants to rival Euros - The Athletic

Y’all, the Concacaf W has been great. Euro 2022 has been excellent. The Copa America Femenina has been super good. But the most exciting tournament this summer might just be Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. You gotta check it out!

That’s it for today. Vamos Estados Unidos!!