D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew: Preview, time, and how to watch

If there’s anything that would perk up a flagging D.C. United, it’s the announcement of their new head coach, Wayne Rooney. The Black-and-Red officially shared his hiring yesterday at a special event at Audi Field. We’re all hoping the good vibes hang around for tonight’s match against the Columbus Crew.

D.C. United have been inconsistent, pulling off an amazing 5-3 result against Orlando City SC only to turn around and be soundly trounced by Philadelphia Union, 7-0. Add into the mix some of the squad’s key players being unavailable due to serious injury (Bill Hamid and Brad Smith both required surgery and face a lengthy recovery), and it’s evident this has been a difficult stretch for the Black-and-Red.

Columbus is coming off a win in Chicago and has performed well on the road, bagging seven out of nine points in their last three road matches. Will their luck run out at Audi Field tonight?

Key Player: (still) Taxi Fountas

Fountas was just selected for MLS All-Star and remains one of the most exciting players to watch in Black-and-Red. If he doesn’t make you smile, are you even a soccer fan?

Watch Out For: Derrick Etienne and Lucas Zelarayán

Etienne and Zelarayán top the list for the Crew in both goals scored and assists, making them a dangerous pair. Both are available for tonight’s match.

Challenges: After a devastating loss in Philadelphia and the excitement of Wayne Rooney’s appointment to head coach, the Black-and-Red have been on a roller coaster ride. They’ll need to find their center to focus on Columbus tonight.

Previously: The Crew have bested D.C. United in their last two meetings, winning 3-0 and 3-1. D.C. United last won against the Columbus Crew in August of 2021 (4-2 win).

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Bill Hamid (hand), Brad Smith (ACL), Adrien Perez (foot)

Questionable: Russell Canouse (hamstring)

Columbus Crew Availability:

Out: Artur (right lower leg)

Questionable: Milos Degenek (right thigh)

Location: Audi Field, Washington, DC

Kickoff time: 8 pm ET (8:08 pm ET)

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Available TV: NBCSWA, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.