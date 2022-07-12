Tuesday Freedom Kicks: Wayne Rooney appointed head coach, Taxi Fountas named to MLS All-Star team, and more

It was another busy day for D.C. United news. Apparently, when it rains, it pours!

As we’ve been anticipating for days, Wayne Rooney was officially announced as D.C. United’s head coach. After a successful 2018-2019 stint as a player, Rooney departed for the UK and a player-coach position at Derby County FC. He quickly rose to manage the club. Read more about today’s announcement from us and D.C. United.

Delighted to be back at @dcunited, this time as manager. Looking forward to getting started. ⚫️ #DCU pic.twitter.com/oChKaRhOH6 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 12, 2022

Effervescent striker Taxi Fountas made the MLS All-Star team. He will head to Minnesota for the 2022 MLS All-Star match on August 10. Former D.C. United player Paul Arriola also made the cut. Check out the complete roster.

Brad Smith will be unavailable for at least nine months after an ACL injury against Philadelphia. Smith requires surgery to reconstruct the ligament. We are wishing him a speedy recovery.

D.C. United returns to Audi Field tomorrow evening, July 13, to face the Columbus Crew at 8 pm ET.