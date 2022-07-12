Fantasy Focus: And when I open that do’, get in my Carranza

Greer FC set the pace this round, putting up 118 points, 10 clear of the next closest team.

Of course, BL4CKnRED is still at the top of the overall table, stretching their lead to 159 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Scoring 9 points each, Brad Stuver (ATX, $9.4), with a clean sheet, and Djordje Petrovic (NE, $8.5), with a saved penalty, tied for the positional lead. Andre Blake ($10.1) just missed out on sharing the lead with a clean sheet and 8 points. For DCU, Rafael Romo ($6.2) scored 6 points.

Defenders

Kai Wagner (PHI, $11.3) led the defenders with 18 points on three assists and a clean sheet, followed by his teammate Jake Glesnes ($9.8), who scored 12 points on a clean sheet. Larrys Mabiala was just behind with 12 points on a clean sheet. The scoring United defenders were Julian Gressel ($8.6), Steven Birnbaum ($5.2), and Antonio Alfaro ($4.0) with 1 point each, and Brendan Hines-Ike ($5.1) and Donovan Pines ($4.4) with -1.

Midfielders

Jose Cifuentes (LA, $8.7) scored two goals to lead the midfielders with 15 points. Behind him was the pair of Sergio Ruiz (CHA, $4.5) and Jonathan Osorio (TOR, $9.8), who both scored 14 points on a goal and an assist. The D.C. midfield featured Chris Durkin ($6.5) and Drew Skundrich ($4.7) with 3 points, and Sofiane Djeffal ($4.9) with 1.

Forwards

Philadelphia’s Julian Carranza ($8.5) scored a hat trick on the way to 18 points, leading the forwards and all players. Meanwhile, Valentin Castellanos (NY, $10.9) scored two goals and 16 points, and Gustavo Bou (NE, $10.4) did the same for 13 points. The United forwards included Taxi Fountas ($11.3) and Ola Kamara ($6.2) with 3 points each, Michael Estrada ($7.6) with 2, and Nigel Robertha ($5.5) with 1.

Looking Ahead

It’s another big double game round, and it’s easier to list the teams that don’t play twice: Portland, New England, Charlotte, the Red Bulls, LAFC and Montreal. Dayne St. Clair (MIN, $6.6) is a good goalkeeper option this week vs. Kansas City and DCU, and I like Jonathan Mensah (CLB, $9.8) in defense @ DCU and vs. Cincinnati. Lucas Zelarayan (CLB, $10.1) is your midfield man, and I like Brandon Vazquez (CIN, $9.0) at forward vs. Vancouver and @ Columbus.