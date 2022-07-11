Rooney to manage D.C., recaps and more: Freedom Kicks for 7/11/22

Hi there, so I guess we’re doing this:

Wayne Rooney agrees to terms to become D.C. United manager (Athletic, $): OK then! Goff with more and some more before it, as does WTOP. So, Wazza the manager appears to be not bad? Derby County started strong but financial shenanigans and administration put them in a hole they couldn’t get out of, so it remains to be seen what he does with a full season of unencumbrance. However, looking at this from an organizational perspective, I’m not sure how this will work. The promise of a new coach brings a sort of synergy from Academy on up, young players going for eyes in front of the first team, next level, etc. And sure, practicing in front of Wayne Rooney? Pretty cool! But is this D.C. United’s organization using the rising tide to support Wayne? Does Wayne get involved with the familiarity of the organization’s assets and work like a manager or a manager in MLS? Or does this go down the same road as before where Wayne leaves early because of familial stress of living abroad, thus exposing this as more of a distraction that it appears to be?

I don’t know. Buy the ticket, take the ride...again.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union by us, WaPo, and MLS, and as we see, Wayne’s got some work to do. Brotherly Game with the other end.

D.C. United’s Brad Smith out for season with ACL injury (WaPo): Bummer for the guy, hope he comes back better than before...again.

Even as D.C. United struggles, Taxi Fountas has emerged as a star (WaPo): At least the cupboard isn’t completely bare!

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 1-0 loss to the Kansas City Current by us and WaPo.

Oh, speaking of D.C.’s Academy, nice little film when they won the U-16s:

lil’ edit for the @MLSNEXT Championship ⚽️



Huge thank you to @AlfonsoBui and @kenzarlt for letting me put this together! pic.twitter.com/fpnwWpOInV — Ethan Weldon (@EthanWldn) July 7, 2022

Loudoun United added a new assistant coach who was also Gambia’s U-23 coach, and leaves on good terms and good words:

Ex-jogador do DC United funda equipe em Minas Gerais para homenagear clube americano (Territorio MLS): Hey, remember Junior Carreiro, Fred’s cousin from the 2010 team? Well, he’s started a D.C. United team in Brazil, with the goal of having them start next year.

Finally as FX starts their TV content with What We Do in the Shadows this week, Season 2 of Reservation Dogs comes out next month. Shadows’ Taika Watiti (Thor) and Sterlin Harjo’s show about high school kids on an Oklahoma reservation made for some funny, sweet, melancholy moments in its first season last year, and was one of the best shows on TV. Video: