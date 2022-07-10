Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current: Time, team news and how to watch

It’s another Washington Spirit gameday and it’s an important one as a will will draw them level on points with their opponents, Kansas City Current. The way the season has shaped up, Washington will likely be in a battle for playoff spots with the likes of Kansas City, Houston and a handful of others. In order to get there, however, a much needed catapult from three points is required.

The internationals are still away, but the Spirit showed their depth against San Diego Wave last week, even though it wasn’t enough to avoid a 2-1 loss. A bright spot was the return of Tara McKeown, who came on at halftime and helped put the Spirit on the front foot. Her late dime to Jordan Baggett, who returned after a concussion suffered after a scary collision during the Challenge Cup, was just one goal, but could’ve meant more given the players involved.

While the team learns to plug holes without the international talent, they’re boosted by yet again having an availability report with no surprises. McKeown should be ready for an increase in minutes, Baggett’s instincts are still sharp as evidenced by her goal, plus players like Maddie Elwell, Audrey Harding and the recently joined Jamia Fields are gaining experience and comfort within the team.

Now would be a great time for all that to come together in a tangible way – let’s go Spirits!

Location: Segra Field, Leesburg, VA

Kickoff time: 5:00pm ET

Referee: Adorae Monroy

Available TV: None

Available streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.) & Twitch (int’l)

Spirit team news: OUT - Tori Huster (SEI- left lower leg); QUESTIONABLE - None; INTERNATIONAL DUTY - Ashley Hatch (USA), Aubrey Kingsbury (USA), Kelley O’Hara (USA), Trinity Rodman (USA), Ashley Sanchez (USA), Emily Sonnett (USA), Andi Sullivan (USA)

Current team news: OUT - Jaycie Johnson (Covid protocol), Chloe Logarzo (right leg), Sam Mewis (right leg), Mallory Weber (SEI- right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI- right leg); QUESTIONABLE - None; INTERNATIONAL DUTY - Sydney Schneider (JAM), Desiree Scott (CAN)

Previously: A 2-1 Spirit win last season. This match was Washington’s first after the infamous COVID-19 related forfeits to Portland and OL Reign. You may remember, the Spirit went on to never lose a match en route to a championship, and it was Tara McKeown who scored the winning goal. Let’s do that again shall we?