Ukraine win in Nations League, Women’s ICC field set, and more: Freedom Kicks for June 9, 2022

By the time this posts, I'll be on a plane to Texas for the USMNT's Nations League match against Grenada. Start by reading up on the Spice Boyz, then catch up on some of the stuff from yesterday:

Ukraine recover from missing World Cup to beat ROI - BBC

Ukraine may not be in the World Cup, but they got back on track yesterday by beating Ireland in Dublin.

Lyon, Chelsea to play in Women’s ICC in U.S. alongside Portland Thorns, Monterrey - ESPNFC

Lyon and Chelsea FC will join the Portland Thorns and Monterrey in the Women’s ICC, to take place in Portland in August. The Washington Spirit were supposed to be on it, but withdrew due to schedule congestion.

Recap: A tale of two halves ends with Washington Spirit and Chicago Red Stars sharing the points - BRU

Speaking of the Spirit, they had a scoreless draw against the Chicago Red Stars last night. In the process, Aubrey Kingsbury recorded her 25th NWSL shutout

25 NWSL SHUTOUTS FOR KINGSBURY

What happens when a footballer leaves a club? - The Athletic

A fascinating look behind what happens when a player gets transferred away from a club.

Ranking the top 5 scariest mascots in MLS - MLS

Talon is on this list. Talon is not scary. Talon is lovable, kind, and awesome. This list is therefore invalid.

“There were certain fractures”: Christian Fuchs, Charlotte FC regroup after coaching change - MLS

Christian Fuchs speaks out on some of the beef between him, the team, and recently fired coach Miguel Angel Ramirez.

FA request new ‘Big Six’ Premier League schedule ahead of 2022 World Cup - ESPNFC

The English FA hope to make it where Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, and Arsenal FC don’t play each other the weekend before the World Cup starts in November.

Why Atlas’ Liga MX dominance isn’t reflected in Mexico’s national team - The Athletic

Atlas has won 2 straight Liga MX titles, but Mexico national team head coach Tata Martino is showing them no love in not calling in any of its current players.

