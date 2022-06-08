Wednesday Freedom Kicks: #FloresWatch, Capital Cup stays home, and more

This week sees me staring out the window multiple times a day at the new hydrangea my wife and I planted over the weekend. It is the first plant we actually put into the ground since moving in two years ago, and as such, we live in constant fear that the plant will die without vigilant care. I’ll be sure to provide play-by-play commentating on the status of this plant for your entertainment.

In the meantime, it’s Wednesday afternoon, and that means it’s time for some Freedom Kicks!

Edison Flores to Atlas “Close”: In a move that shamelessly repeats Sarah yesterday, I’m linking Goff’s latest tweet on the matter. I had hoped that there’d be something new by the time of this posting. Alas, there is not, but I had already picked Flores as my cover image, so here’s me double-dipping!

D.C. United's transfer of Peruvian attacker Edison Flores to Atlas in Mexico is "moving forward" and "close," according to separate sources, but not done yet. #dcu #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) June 7, 2022

D.C. United wins the Capital Cup: D.C. United beat Xelajú MC 1-0 last night to win a trophy so obscure that I couldn’t find a news article mentioning it. Still, winning glorified friendly tournaments is still winning, and I like winning.

Enlightenment Capital’s Devin Talbott buys stake in D.C. United: D.C. United find themselves valued at an estimated $800M, which would place the Black-and-Red 4th in the most-valuable-MLS-club table based on 2021 evaluations, behind LAFC at $860M, Atlanta, and LA Galaxy.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit: The Spirit continue their hustle tonight against Chicago. If this sounds familiar, it’s because they already did this last week.

Loudoun United vs New York Red Bulls II: I cherish any opportunity for a D.C. area team to beat a New York area team. This one’s in Leesburg.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place this weekend, starting Saturday morning and ending, well, 24 hours later. Arguably the most prestigious race in motorsports, the top drivers from various motorsport pathways converge at this event. The fastest cars belong to the Hypercar class of prototypes, but I like to keep an eye on the GTE class as these cars resemble beefed-up versions of what we might see on the road. GTE is, itself, split into two classes, PRO and AM. I’ll be rooting for my usual team, Corvette, for two reasons:

1. I mean, come on, this car is gorgeous.

2. One of the drivers, Jordan Taylor, is both an excellent driver and a top-tier comic personality. He’ll be sporting a Top Gun mustache that requires your support.

That’s all I have for you today. Keep the kicks rolling in the comments!