Spirit lose, Flores to Liga MX(?) & more: Freedom Kicks for 6/6/22

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 1-0 loss to Gotham FC by us and WaPo.

Atlas hace oferta por el peruano Edison Flores (AM): So Atlas, who won the Liga MX last season, in their pursuit of new signings has apparently put Edison Flores on the list according to Cesar Merlo, confirming earlier reports (Goff confirmed Merlo late Saturday). Now obviously getting him off the books for some sort of recouped cost would be nice, and Grupo Orlegi (Atlas owners) has found viable players for them in the past, from D.C. United in fact! D.C.’s next game is in almost two weeks, so we’ll see.

Trinity Rodman: The future of American soccer has arrived (ESPN): Folks, go see Trin if you haven’t yet.

Catarina Macario suffers torn ACL (PSW): Bummer for the United States.

DC United GM Reflects on Her Path to the Top (NBCW): Nice profile.

La UC buscará rescindir el contrato de dos extranjeros del plantel (TNT Sports): Should you find yourself romantic, Yamil Asad apparently is being let go by Universidad de Chile.

MLS MVP Power Rankings: FC Dallas duo battling for top spot with Djordje Mihailovic (MLS): Continuing the alumni update, 2018 D.C. United is balling tf out.

