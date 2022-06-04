Washington Spirit and D.C. United join coalition to donate to Everytown, Spirit withdraw from ICC tournament, and more

Yesterday it was announced that DC’s sports teams would be donating a combined amount of at least $85,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety. However, a few key participants were left off the list - D.C. United was one of them.

The Black-and-Red will be joining the Washington Spirit, Washington Capitals, Commanders, Mystics, Nationals, Wizards, and D.C. Shadow in efforts to commit funds to Everytown’s community safety fund.

D.C. United told Black and Red United, “all [DC] sports teams are committed to working together as a collective to address issues involving health, safety, access, equity, and more.”

We look forward to learning more about the upcoming efforts of our D.C. teams. In the meantime, you can take action by donating. You can also read the Washington Spirit’s statement.

Natasha Cloud of the Mystics had this to say about current efforts:

Natasha Cloud asks for the Capitals and the Nationals to step up and use their platform.



"It's time that our white counterparts also step up. It's not just us Black athletes that need to step up and use our voice." pic.twitter.com/SJBLVmoEYg — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) May 26, 2022

As first reported by the Washington Post, the Washington Spirit has chosen to withdraw from the WICC Tournament citing worries over scheduling and being able to provide players enough rest.

Correct. Washington Spirit has withdrawn, I'm told. Monterrey will replace them. That's why the WICC tournament announcement wasn't made as scheduled yesterday. Awaiting official details next week. https://t.co/XJbNjBwQs9 — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) June 3, 2022

D.C. United played the first round of the Capital Cup, drawing with Salvadoran side C.D. Águila on June 1.

Sami Guediri netted his first goal in Black-and-Red to tie up the match, and it was a beaut!

All the keeper could do was watch



Sami Guediri's strike from our Capital Cup opener! pic.twitter.com/wXGBoxJJvX — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 2, 2022

Tonight, C.D. Águila faces Club Xelaju MC at 7:30 pm ET. The final match of the Capital Cup will be held on Tuesday, June 7.

The Capital Cup continues tomorrow with @CDAguilaoficial taking on @Xelaju_Oficial!



@AudiField

⏰ Kickoff at 7:30 PM

Capital Cup pres. by @XDCFoundation — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 3, 2022

