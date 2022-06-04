Washington Spirit and D.C. United join coalition to donate to Everytown, Spirit withdraw from ICC tournament, and more

 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Spirit and D.C. United join Washington Capitals, Commanders, Mystics, Nationals, Wizards, and D.C. Shadow to donate over $85,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety

By SarahKallassy
NWSL: Chicago Red Stars at Washington Spirit Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday it was announced that DC’s sports teams would be donating a combined amount of at least $85,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety. However, a few key participants were left off the list - D.C. United was one of them.

The Black-and-Red will be joining the Washington Spirit, Washington Capitals, Commanders, Mystics, Nationals, Wizards, and D.C. Shadow in efforts to commit funds to Everytown’s community safety fund.

D.C. United told Black and Red United, “all [DC] sports teams are committed to working together as a collective to address issues involving health, safety, access, equity, and more.”

We look forward to learning more about the upcoming efforts of our D.C. teams. In the meantime, you can take action by donating. You can also read the Washington Spirit’s statement.

Natasha Cloud of the Mystics had this to say about current efforts:

As first reported by the Washington Post, the Washington Spirit has chosen to withdraw from the WICC Tournament citing worries over scheduling and being able to provide players enough rest.

D.C. United played the first round of the Capital Cup, drawing with Salvadoran side C.D. Águila on June 1.

Sami Guediri netted his first goal in Black-and-Red to tie up the match, and it was a beaut!

Tonight, C.D. Águila faces Club Xelaju MC at 7:30 pm ET. The final match of the Capital Cup will be held on Tuesday, June 7.

Now, get out there and enjoy the beautiful weather if you aren’t already!

