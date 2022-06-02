Happy Thursday, everyone. I’m writing this late Wednesday night from a hotel room in Cincinnati, so let’s start with why I’m here:

The USMNT dominate Morocco, but it was comments by Christian Pulisic after the match that had the fans talking:

Christian Pulisic called out the lack of USMNT home fan support after their match against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/kyxBMDw20l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 2, 2022

My two cents: the fans that made it cheered their butts off, and I had fun watching this team look very good.

Recap: Sam Staab rescues a point as the Washington Spirit draw 1-1 with the Chicago Red Stars - BRU

The Washington Spirit escape with a 1-1 draw against the Chicago Red Stars. Sam Staab had the heroic equalizer for the defending champions.

The other home team played tonight as well, as D.C. United took on CD Aguila in the Capital Cup. It was a 1-1 draw.

Ukraine stun Scots to set up Wales play-off final - BBC

Ukraine absolutely put on a show in a 3-1 victory over Scotland, setting up a final playoff match against Wales on Sunday.

Concacaf announces qualification criteria for Confederation’s expanded Champions League starting in 2024 - Concacaf

As many as 9 MLS clubs could be in the new version of the Concacaf Champions League when it reformats in 2024.

Alan Pardew leaves CSKA Sofia in protest after Black players racially abused by own fans - ESPNFC

Good on Alan Pardew, I say. That’s a principled stand, and the players who were racially abused should be free to find new clubs as well.

